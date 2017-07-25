Left your phone in an Uber? It'll cost you now to get it back

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Uber in April published a list of the items most commonly left behind by Pittsburgh riders.

Left behind items that aren't returned by drivers end up at Uber's Greenlight Hub on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside.

Getting back that wallet, purse, phone or pair of sunglasses left in the back seat of your Uber ride will soon cost you $15.

By the end of August, Uber will charge riders $15 if a driver returns a lost item, the company announced Tuesday.

The $15 goes to the driver who returns the item, said Craig Ewer, a spokesman for Uber.

“We think that this is a more fair way to make sure drivers aren't spending time on the road and not earning,” Ewer said.

Drivers return, on average, 11 items a year. That adds up to a significant amount of time driving to return items without being paid.

The lost item fee is just one of several features Uber announced as part of its effort to improve working conditions for drivers.

The company's “180 Days of Change” campaign started last month when Uber started to allow riders to tip their drivers through the app and made other changes. The option to tip drivers through Uber's smartphone app arrived in Pittsburgh on July 17. Uber's second wave of changes focuses on ways to improve support for the drivers, Ewer said.

Other changes include:

• A support line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week where drivers can talk to a live agent in less than two minutes;

• Appointments available at Uber Greenlight Hubs where drivers can talk to agents in person. Pittsburgh's hub is in Shadyside ;

• Review of and response to uploaded documents like registrations, driver's licenses and insurance cards in two hours;

• Drivers can correct fares on their own and riders will be automatically notified if the fare increases;

• Performance rating protection so drivers won't be docked when a rider gives a bad rating for something a driver can't control, such as a problem with the Uber app;

• Revision of the dangerous driving complaint system to take into account a driver's time with Uber.

Typically, when a driver receives his or her third complaint about dangerous driving, the person is “wait-listed,” Ewer said, essentially suspended. The old system did not distinguish between a driver who received three complaints in three years and a driver who received three complaints in three days. Veteran drivers complained that Uber didn't have their back, Ewer said.

Ewer said Uber took care not to sacrifice rider safety while making improvements for the drivers.

Fare correction, faster document review and ratings protection start Tuesday. Other changes will be available later in the year.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.