Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Left your phone in an Uber? It'll cost you now to get it back
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 12:04 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this July 15, 2015, file photo, Uber driver Karim Amrani sits in his car parked near the San Francisco International Airport parking area in San Francisco. Uber announced Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, that it will offer a free website, called 'Movement,' expected to be available to the public in mid-February. Although anyone can use the website, Uber says it believes its main audience will be city officials dealing with congestion in their streets and transit systems. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Updated 57 minutes ago

Getting back that wallet, purse, phone or pair of sunglasses left in the back seat of your Uber ride will soon cost you $15.

By the end of August, Uber will charge riders $15 if a driver returns a lost item, the company announced Tuesday.

The $15 goes to the driver who returns the item, said Craig Ewer, a spokesman for Uber.

“We think that this is a more fair way to make sure drivers aren't spending time on the road and not earning,” Ewer said.

Drivers return, on average, 11 items a year. That adds up to a significant amount of time driving to return items without being paid.

The lost item fee is just one of several features Uber announced as part of its effort to improve working conditions for drivers.

The company's “180 Days of Change” campaign started last month when Uber started to allow riders to tip their drivers through the app and made other changes. The option to tip drivers through Uber's smartphone app arrived in Pittsburgh on July 17. Uber's second wave of changes focuses on ways to improve support for the drivers, Ewer said.

RELATED: Uber to allow tipping as part of changes planned for drivers

Other changes include:

• A support line available 24 hours a day, seven days a week where drivers can talk to a live agent in less than two minutes;

• Appointments available at Uber Greenlight Hubs where drivers can talk to agents in person. Pittsburgh's hub is in Shadyside ;

• Review of and response to uploaded documents like registrations, driver's licenses and insurance cards in two hours;

• Drivers can correct fares on their own and riders will be automatically notified if the fare increases;

• Performance rating protection so drivers won't be docked when a rider gives a bad rating for something a driver can't control, such as a problem with the Uber app;

• Revision of the dangerous driving complaint system to take into account a driver's time with Uber.

Typically, when a driver receives his or her third complaint about dangerous driving, the person is “wait-listed,” Ewer said, essentially suspended. The old system did not distinguish between a driver who received three complaints in three years and a driver who received three complaints in three days. Veteran drivers complained that Uber didn't have their back, Ewer said.

Ewer said Uber took care not to sacrifice rider safety while making improvements for the drivers.

Fare correction, faster document review and ratings protection start Tuesday. Other changes will be available later in the year.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.