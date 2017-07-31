Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Pittsburgh's riverfront offers inspiration for video game developers
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, July 31, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Jesse Schell, 46, of Carnegie and CEO of Schell Games, a software company in Station Square shows off the companies newest game, 'Happy Atoms,' an interactive way for children to learn chemistry, at Schell Games offices in Station Square, Tuesday, June 28, 2016. Schell Games has recently started an Indiegogo campaign to fund 'Happy Atoms.'

Don't be surprised if a future title from the Pittsburgh gaming studio Schell Games has a river in it.

Or three.

The studio's office in Station Square has huge floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Monongahela River and Pittsburgh's skyline.

That's intentional, founder and CEO Jesse Schell told VentureBeat's Dean Takahashi , who was in Pittsburgh recently checking out the city's video game scene.

Takahashi: It doesn't surprise me that your studio is one of the most scenic parts of the whole city. Game developers seem to be like that. Artists want to be in a place where they're inspired.

Schell: Game developers are all about making wonderful experiences. It helps if the place you're working isn't a terrible experience.

In the interview, Schell talks about the studio's successes — like the educational game Happy Atoms, the children's game centered around Daniel Tiger or the virtual reality game, I Expect You to Die — to what might be next for the industry.

RELATED: Schell Games CEO says VR has big challenges before it becomes major player

He even mentions that folks at Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center, where Schell is a professor, would like to someday move closer to the heart of Oakland from their spot along the Mon.

"The Entertainment Technology Center has been in a real groove for quite some time. I feel like we're continuing to do that well. The nice thing for the ETC is — we started out as kind of an island, and now, we're moving in to be more fused with the campus. You'll see when you visit the office. It's way off campus, down by the river. That was great for getting it established, but at this point, I think we gain a lot more by having more active collaboration. We've had some, but it's hard to do at a distance. We're all hoping we can move back up on campus and work with robotics and a lot of these other groups we don't normally work with," Schell told VentureBeat.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

