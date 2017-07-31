Pittsburgh's riverfront offers inspiration for video game developers

Don't be surprised if a future title from the Pittsburgh gaming studio Schell Games has a river in it.

Or three.

The studio's office in Station Square has huge floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping views of the Monongahela River and Pittsburgh's skyline.

That's intentional, founder and CEO Jesse Schell told VentureBeat's Dean Takahashi , who was in Pittsburgh recently checking out the city's video game scene.

Takahashi: It doesn't surprise me that your studio is one of the most scenic parts of the whole city. Game developers seem to be like that. Artists want to be in a place where they're inspired.

Schell: Game developers are all about making wonderful experiences. It helps if the place you're working isn't a terrible experience.

In the interview, Schell talks about the studio's successes — like the educational game Happy Atoms, the children's game centered around Daniel Tiger or the virtual reality game, I Expect You to Die — to what might be next for the industry.

He even mentions that folks at Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center, where Schell is a professor, would like to someday move closer to the heart of Oakland from their spot along the Mon.

"The Entertainment Technology Center has been in a real groove for quite some time. I feel like we're continuing to do that well. The nice thing for the ETC is — we started out as kind of an island, and now, we're moving in to be more fused with the campus. You'll see when you visit the office. It's way off campus, down by the river. That was great for getting it established, but at this point, I think we gain a lot more by having more active collaboration. We've had some, but it's hard to do at a distance. We're all hoping we can move back up on campus and work with robotics and a lot of these other groups we don't normally work with," Schell told VentureBeat.

