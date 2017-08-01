Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Famed Jeep hackers and ex-Uber security chiefs join GM's Cruise Automation
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Charlie Miller, left, and Chris Valasek, shown in this photo from Wired, were hired by GM's Cruise Automation to work on cyber security for self-driving cars.
Submitted
Security researchers Chris Valasek (left) of Shadyside and Charlie Miller of St. Louis test the 2014 Jeep Cherokee they hacked into and were able to control remotely. Valasek, a Ford City native, said he could work from anywhere in the world but chose to return to Western Pennsylvania.

Updated 4 minutes ago

If you can't beat them, hire them.

Perhaps two of the most famous vehicle hackers are again joining forces to tackle cyber security for self-driving cars.

Cruise Automation , a self-driving car software company bought by General Motors last year, has hired the Jeep hackers, Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek.

"One of the best ways to build secure systems is to bring on the people who are best at defeating them, and Charlie and Chris are some of the best in the world," Cruise said in a statement to the tech website Recode . "Protecting the safety and security of our customers is of utmost importance."

Valasek, who is from Shadyside and grew up in Ford City, and Miller, of St. Louis, gained notoriety 2015 when their hack of a Jeep Cherokee the year before was published in Wired . Using a laptop and a cheap cellphone, they remotely took control of the SUV, first messing with the radio, wipers and washer fluid and then shifting the Jeep into neutral and revving the engine. A reporter for Wired magazine was driving at the time.

RELATED: Shadyside man part of team that remotely controlled moving Jeep Cherokee; Chrysler issues fix

Jeep recalled 1.4 million vehicles that were potentially vulnerable to the hack. Valasek and Miller landed jobs at Uber, working with the company's Advanced Technology Group in Pittsburgh on self-driving cars.

Miller left Uber this year to work at Didi Chuxing, a ride-share company in China and Uber rival. Valasek stayed at Uber.

A few days ago, Miller tweeted he was leaving Didi Chuxing.

Valasek sent his old partner a message.

Later that day, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced he had snatched up the duo.

It's unknown if Valasek toasted his new gig with a 22-ounce Iron City Light and a Primanti's sandwich.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

