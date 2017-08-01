Famed Jeep hackers and ex-Uber security chiefs join GM's Cruise Automation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you can't beat them, hire them.

Perhaps two of the most famous vehicle hackers are again joining forces to tackle cyber security for self-driving cars.

Cruise Automation , a self-driving car software company bought by General Motors last year, has hired the Jeep hackers, Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek.

"One of the best ways to build secure systems is to bring on the people who are best at defeating them, and Charlie and Chris are some of the best in the world," Cruise said in a statement to the tech website Recode . "Protecting the safety and security of our customers is of utmost importance."

Valasek, who is from Shadyside and grew up in Ford City, and Miller, of St. Louis, gained notoriety 2015 when their hack of a Jeep Cherokee the year before was published in Wired . Using a laptop and a cheap cellphone, they remotely took control of the SUV, first messing with the radio, wipers and washer fluid and then shifting the Jeep into neutral and revving the engine. A reporter for Wired magazine was driving at the time.

Jeep recalled 1.4 million vehicles that were potentially vulnerable to the hack. Valasek and Miller landed jobs at Uber, working with the company's Advanced Technology Group in Pittsburgh on self-driving cars.

Miller left Uber this year to work at Didi Chuxing, a ride-share company in China and Uber rival. Valasek stayed at Uber.

A few days ago, Miller tweeted he was leaving Didi Chuxing.

Today is my last day at Didi Chuxing. It was a short but amazing ride! I'll miss the great and talented team they are assembling. — Charlie Miller (@0xcharlie) July 28, 2017

Valasek sent his old partner a message.

Yo @0xcharlie saw you left Didi. Thinking about getting the band back together? — Chris Valasek (@nudehaberdasher) July 28, 2017

Later that day, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt announced he had snatched up the duo.

Excited to announce @0xcharlie and @nudehaberdasher will join the Cruise team this Monday. #squadgoals — Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) July 29, 2017

It's unknown if Valasek toasted his new gig with a 22-ounce Iron City Light and a Primanti's sandwich.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.