Technology

Your smartphone may be tracking you

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 6:15 p.m.
REUTERS
A woman uses a smartphone in New York City, in this picture taken November 6, 2013.

SHARON, Pa. - A local police detective is urging parents to be aware of updates to social media platforms - especially updates that share their child's physical location.

Sharon police detective Mark Hynes has worked with social media sites in various cases and said the cyberworld can be a dangerous place.

And a very scary place for parents if an app allows anyone to see where their child is at any given moment, he said. “It could be very harmful and potentially dangerous if you're not vigilant with who can see your posts,” Hynes said.

Anyone can make a fake account on social media. “They can be anyone they want,” Hynes said. “They can use any pictures.”

And that means anyone - a predator, a stalker or someone else who is up to no good - can ask to “friend” another user under the guise of being someone they know.

“You truly don't know who is monitoring your activities,” Hynes said. “Just because they are listed as your friend, you don't know if the information they've provided on the account is correct.”

Even sites like Snapchat, which is popular with people born in 1996 and later, may not be totally safe, Hynes said.

The Snapchat app allows smartphone users to “tell their story” through pictures that disappear after a few hours.

Snapchat recently launched “Snap Map,” a feature that shares users' current location and appears on their friends' maps.

Not many users - especially younger ones - may be aware that the update automatically shares their physical location unless it is manually turned off.

But parents should be, Hynes said.

“This is scary, especially when your kids have it,” Hynes said. “Parents should monitor who their children allow access to, so they're aware of the content of what the kids are seeing and sending.”

When you open the Snap Map in Snapchat, you can “choose to share your location with friends or stay off the map with Ghost Mode,” according to the update in the App Store.

Apple, Google, Uber and Facebook also have location-sharing features.

There are even dating apps such as Skout, whose sole purpose is to connect users based on their location. In Skout, users cannot change their locations manually. The app uses the phone's GPS settings, according to Skout's website.

“It's all in how you use social media,” Hynes said. “It's a good avenue if used correctly. If you're ‘checking in' it can reveal your location ... if someone is watching, it lets them know you're not home and your house is probably empty.”

The best thing parents can do is to be aware of which apps their children are using, for what purpose and with whom information is being shared.

“One of the biggest things is to have an open dialogue with your children so they know you're not snooping on them,” Hynes said. “But you want to see what they're posting - for their safety.”

