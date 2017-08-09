Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

CMU spin-out Panopto allows users to search videos like they search internet
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 4:30 p.m.
Eric Burns, CEO of video-tech company Panopto

Updated 2 hours ago

Trying to remember that funny line in a YouTube video you watched last night or the inspirational quote you heard in a TED talk film yesterday?

Panopto can help you find them.

The 10-year-old Carnegie Mellon University spin-out company helps people search videos like they search the internet, co-founder and CEO Eric Burns told the Seattle Times .

Videos are growing as a way to communicate, Burns said in the story.

“We see it as something in the rise of social communications along the lines of Slack,” he told the Seattle Times.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Panopto's capture, replay technology suddenly in demand on campus (2012)

Burns began working on the technology powering Panopto in 1998 while he was a student at CMU. He stuck around after graduation and continued his work on it as a research programmer at the university until he left for a job at Microsoft in 2005.

Two years later, CMU spun out the technology into a company with Burns as co-founder and CEO, the Seattle Times reported.

In the last 10 years, the Seattle-based company has grown to 120 employees. It raised $42.8 million last year, according to the Seattle Times.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.