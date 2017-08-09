CMU spin-out Panopto allows users to search videos like they search internet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trying to remember that funny line in a YouTube video you watched last night or the inspirational quote you heard in a TED talk film yesterday?

Panopto can help you find them.

The 10-year-old Carnegie Mellon University spin-out company helps people search videos like they search the internet, co-founder and CEO Eric Burns told the Seattle Times .

Videos are growing as a way to communicate, Burns said in the story.

“We see it as something in the rise of social communications along the lines of Slack,” he told the Seattle Times.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Panopto's capture, replay technology suddenly in demand on campus (2012)

Burns began working on the technology powering Panopto in 1998 while he was a student at CMU. He stuck around after graduation and continued his work on it as a research programmer at the university until he left for a job at Microsoft in 2005.

Two years later, CMU spun out the technology into a company with Burns as co-founder and CEO, the Seattle Times reported.

In the last 10 years, the Seattle-based company has grown to 120 employees. It raised $42.8 million last year, according to the Seattle Times.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.