Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

How to photograph the solar eclipse like a pro
Aaron Aupperlee | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
FILE - In this May 20, 2012, file photo, the annular solar eclipse is seen as the sun sets behind the Rocky Mountains from downtown Denver. The solar eclipse that is cutting a diagonal path across the U.S. next month is a boon for Missouri tourism. Some towns will have more visitors than residents on Aug. 21, 2017. Hotels and campsites are sold out as some communities are preparing for unparalleled numbers of visitors, all to observe about two minutes of near-darkness at the height of the day. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Updated 28 minutes ago

Pics or it didn't happen, right?

When millions of Americans look to the sky later this month — wearing the proper safety glasses — a bunch of them will probably have their phone or camera in hand to grab a picture of the once in an lifetime solar eclipse.

But as anyone who has tried to snap a photo of the sunset will tell you, capturing spectacular celestial events with your camera or phone often yields less than stellar results.

The solar eclipse will happen Aug. 21. In Western Pennsylvania, we'll be treated to a near total eclipse while other places in the country will see a total eclipse.

Here a few tips on how to photograph the solar eclipse, whether for Instagram or your living room wall.

1) Safety first.

Wear solar filtering glasses. On eclipse day, the cardboard specs that look like a cross between classic 3D glasses and something your optometrist gives you will be all the rage. Why? Because looking at the sun, even if most of it is covered by the moon, is dangerous. So when you're lining up your shot, make sure you have the proper glasses on. You can take them off during the brief time the moon completely covers the sun, if you're lucky enough to be in one of those places.

2) Tips from a pro.

Chris Pietsch is the director of photography for the Register-Guard, the newspaper in Eugene, Ore., one of the places where the moon will completely block the sun. He has spent months preparing for the eclipse. He shares his tips in this how-to video. His advice: Come prepared or don't bother .

3) Smartphone success.

For those of you without a big camera, NASA put out some tips for how to capture a good shot with your smartphone . The space agency recommends covering you smartphone lens with glasses similar to the ones you'll be wearing but others have disagreed .

Either way, set up your phone on a tripod and be ready to manually adjust the focus and the exposure during the eclipse. NASA recommends practicing by taking photos of the moon.

4) Take a time-lapse.

Take your smartphone camera game to the next level by using the time-lapse feature to capture the solar eclipse. Use a tripod, select the time-lapse setting on your phone's camera and start shooting well before — five minutes or so before — the eclipse starts, according to a how-to in USA Today . Plan to shoot about 20 minutes to create a two to three minute video.

If you have other eclipse photo tips to share, leave them in the comments below.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

Related Content
What's a total solar eclipse and why this one is so unusual
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Total solar eclipses occur every year or two or three, often in the middle of nowhere like the South Pacific or ...
St. Vincent College offers viewing of solar eclipse
Those wishing to safely view the upcoming partial solar eclipse are invited to do so from 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 21 in front of ...
Western Pa. libraries offer solar eclipse glasses, but many already gone
There's what could be a once-in-a-lifetime sight coming up, but everyone's advised not to look at it. At least, not without eye protection. The solar ...
Eclipse party planned in Springdale
A total solar eclipse will cross the continental United States on Aug. 21, and there's going to be a party for the historic event in ...
Pitt students go to edge of the Earth in hopes of viewing solar eclipse 
The rain stopped. The wind died down. Even the sun came out Friday for a team from the University of Pittsburgh to successfully test launch ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.