Google's Pittsburgh office targeted by alt-right protesters

A protest against alleged censorship by Google is scheduled for Saturday outside the company's Pittsburgh office.

It is one of several protests happening outside of Google offices across the country in reaction to the company's firing of James Damore, a software engineer who was fired after he wrote a controversial anti-diversity memo.

“Google has gone too far this time. Ordinary Americans are sick and tired of the Big Tech suppression of free speech and we are taking to the streets to protest,” Jack Posobiec, who is organizing the marches, wrote to the Tribune-Review on Twitter.

Posobiec is a supporter of President Trump who describes himself as a member of the “New Right” and has been linked to the alt-right movement and Pizzagate, a conspiracy theory that prompted a North Carolina man to drive to Washington and fire a gun inside a pizza shop.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai denounced the memo. Damore was reportedly fired for perpetuating gender stereotypes. He has filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board .

Posobiec told the Tribune-Review his group is calling for Pichai to resign.

Millie Weaver, a reporter for the website InfoWars who is helping organize the Pittsburgh event, said she hopes the protest sends a message to Google that censorship is not OK.

“We're just basically standing up for free speech in America,” Weaver said in a phone interview with the Tribune-Review. “Google thinks it's OK to fire people because they have differing ideologies. Google thinks it's OK to censor people on their platform because they have different ideologies.”

There will be protests in nine cities including Pittsburgh. The group has not filed for any permits with the city, said Sonya Toler, a spokeswoman for the Pittsburgh police, noting that Google's Bakery Square office is private property. Toler said police will be monitoring the protest and taking “all necessary precautions.”

Weaver said she didn't expect to seek permits.

“The first amendment doesn't say that you have to have a permit,” Weaver said.

Weaver will also be filming and live streaming the protest for her InfoWars series, “ FlyOver States of America .”

Weaver said she expects the protest to remain peaceful. Posobiec's website, www.marchongoogle.com, issued a statement condemning violence and committing to peaceful rallies in the wake of the protests in Charlottesville.

“Despite many false rumors from those seeking to discredit us we are in no way associated with any group who organized there,” the statement read. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms any display of hatred and bigotry from any side. It has no place in America. No citizen should ever fear for their safety and security in our society.”

Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.