Technology

Astrobotic releases video of proposed lunar landing
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket lifts off with the OA-7 resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station on April 18, 2017, from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. ULA will use an Atlas V rocket to launch Astrobotic's Peregrine Lunar Lander in late 2019.

Updated 1 hour ago

Astrobotic released what amounts to the movie trailer for its blockbuster mission to moon in 2019.

A short video from the Pittsburgh-based space delivery company shows a mock-up of the mission from launch to touchdown.

Astrobotic, a Carnegie Mellon University spin-out company located in the Strip District, announced last month it partnered with United Launch Alliance to shoot its lander to the moon in 2019.

The company's lander, Peregrine, will land 35 kilograms of payloads on the moon's surface during the 2019 maiden voyage including a handful of rovers, a laser communication terminal to provide an ultra-fast connection to the moon that will enable a live stream of 360-degree video , personal items sent via the DHL MoonBox program and other projects.

