Argo AI CEO talks plans for Ford self-driving cars in interview

The CEO of Pittsburgh-based Argo AI, Ford's ticket to the race to develop self-driving cars, gave a peek inside the quiet artificial intelligence startup in a recent interview.

CEO Bryan Salesky is a University of Pittsburgh graduate who went on to work at Carnegie Mellon University's National Robotics Engineering Center. He was a part of the 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge-winning team and later went to work for Google's self-driving car project. He told the tech website The Verge that Ford already had a start on autonomous vehicles when it announced it was pumping $1 billion into the newly formed startup.

"There was nothing that Ford was doing that was inherently wrong or busted. They were pursuing one method and we were like, 'Hey there are a bunch of methods we can pursue and all combine to solve this problem robustly,'" Salesky told The Verge in an interview.

Ford announced in February it would invest $1 billion over five years in Argo , which Salesky had just formed with Peter Rander, a top engineer from Uber's Advanced Technology Group in Pittsburgh, to help the company produce self-driving cars by 2021. Argo based its headquarters in Pittsburgh's Strip District and will have offices in Mountain View, Calif., and Dearborn, Mich. Argo has been quiet since the February announcement. The Verge interviewed Salesky in San Francisco.

"Argo won the lottery, essentially. (Its website is still laughably sparse.) What remains to be seen is if Ford made a wise roll of the dice. Much of exactly what Argo is doing remains unknown," Kirsten Korosec wrote for The Verge.

Salesky did illuminate how Argo will use artificial intelligence. Salesky said perception is "the stickier problem" for self-driving cars because it's not enough for the car to see a car, person or bike, the car must be able to predict what that thing will do and plan accordingly.

