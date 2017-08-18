Solar eclipse excellent time to spark a lifetime of curiousity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Years before there were slick solar glasses and high-definition, 360-degree live streams from around the country, I sat with my dad in the parking lot of my elementary school in Michigan and watched a solar eclipse.

It was May 10, 1994, and the path of an annular solar eclipse passed near Grand Rapids, Mich., and it was my first experience with space.

The night before, my dad helped my siblings and I make pinhole cameras out of cardboard boxes, tin cans wrapped in paper and empty oatmeal containers. We grew up around cameras, my dad almost always holding one, so this type of craft wasn't unusual.

The next afternoon, my dad showed up at Orchard View Elementary School and pulled us out of class. I felt so cool walking out of class to meet my cool dad for our cool science experiment in the school parking lot.

We sat down on the concrete, positioned our pinhole cameras and watched a dark circle, the moon, slowly creep across a lighter circle, the sun.

There was another dad out there with his daughter. He had two thick, dark pieces of welding glass and let me look through for a moment. The sky was an eerie green, but there was the eclipse on full display, the sun was partially blocked by a black disc, the moon.

It was all quite simple. But for a 10-year-old, this was the coolest thing ever. Not only was I missing class, but this was a glimpse into the cosmos.

Space is a good place to dream, to think about the impossible. It wasn't too long ago people looked at the stars and the moon and wondered if we'd ever go there.

And then we did.

And now we're now talking about going back to the moon and to Mars and traveling deeper into the galaxy then ever dreamed possible.

Space is a good place to wonder. There are so many questions, so many unknowns, so much mystery. But we can see it. We can see its marvelous cosmic events happening millions of miles away right here on Earth.

And space is a good place to inspire. Years after that afternoon in the school parking lot, I'm still curious about the sky. I look up every time I'm far enough away from the city to see the stars. I waited through overcast skies in Michigan to catch a few seconds of Venus crossing the sun in 2012. I hiked to the northwestern corner of Michigan's Upper Peninsula to lay out on the shore of Lake Superior and watch the Perseid meteor shower light up the night sky and stood in the snow to watch the Geminids.

My life is filled with more dreams, wonder and inspiration because I choose to stop every now and then and look up.

Friends who braved the cold with me to watch the Geminid meteor shower in 2010 in Jackson, Mich.

On Monday, we'll have an extraordinary opportunity to witness something special. The moon will cover about 80 percent of the sun when the eclipse reaches its peak here. Not a total solar eclipse but still cool.

Monday could be a perfect time to share with the children in your life the incredible wonders of space. If you're able, I encourage you to watch Monday's eclipse with a young one. There are viewing parties all over the region.

Or, you can make a pinhole camera, find a nice parking lot and watch.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.