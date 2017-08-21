Hate speech, cat photos impossible to distinguish at root level of internet, CMU researcher says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

White supremacist groups found few places to have marches and rallies this past weekend and are finding even fewer places to post their content online.

That's an example of the market, the companies behind the internet, regulating hate speech, a Carnegie Mellon University researcher said. And that's a good thing.

Nicolas Christin, an associate research professor in CMU's School of Computer Science and Engineering and Public Policy, spoke with Ben Johnson, host of the Marketplace Tech podcast , about what white supremacist websites like the Daily Stormer will go as site hosting companies and other tech companies kick them to the digital curb.

The Daily Stormer has moved to the so-called Dark Web after hosting services like GoDaddy and Google refused to work with it.

Christin said that's an example of the market taking care of the problems surrounding those types of websites.

“You have protection from the government but you cannot force anyone to actually serve you if they're not interested in doing so,” Christin said.

And regulating hate speech that way, through the companies that make the internet go, may be a better option than trying to regulate objectionable content at the root level, Christin said. Because at it's root, all content looks the same on the internet.

“All content becomes ones and zeros, and it's not like there are good ones and bad ones and good zeros and bad zeros. It's pretty hard at a protocol level to establish meaningful distinctions. You really have to look into the traffic and to actually analyze it to figure out, hey, this is actually a white supremacist website as opposed to a website that shows pictures of cats,” Christin said. “So the bottom line is that it's very hard to regulate, and I'm not necessarily sure this is an area we should go into.”

But, as Christin said, the markets to the rescue.

Christin's interview leads off the Marketplace Tech podcast. You can listen to it here .