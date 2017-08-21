Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
WATCH LIVE: Solar eclipse views from across the United States 
Technology

Hate speech, cat photos impossible to distinguish at root level of internet, CMU researcher says

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 13: Protestors rally against white supremacy and racism in Union Square, August 13, 2017 in New York City. 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday when a car driven by a white supremacist barreled into a crowd of counter-protesters following violence at the Unite the Right rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 13: Protestors rally against white supremacy and racism in Union Square, August 13, 2017 in New York City. 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday when a car driven by a white supremacist barreled into a crowd of counter-protesters following violence at the Unite the Right rally. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Updated 1 hour ago

White supremacist groups found few places to have marches and rallies this past weekend and are finding even fewer places to post their content online.

That's an example of the market, the companies behind the internet, regulating hate speech, a Carnegie Mellon University researcher said. And that's a good thing.

Nicolas Christin, an associate research professor in CMU's School of Computer Science and Engineering and Public Policy, spoke with Ben Johnson, host of the Marketplace Tech podcast , about what white supremacist websites like the Daily Stormer will go as site hosting companies and other tech companies kick them to the digital curb.

RELATED: What major tech companies are doing on hate groups

The Daily Stormer has moved to the so-called Dark Web after hosting services like GoDaddy and Google refused to work with it.

Christin said that's an example of the market taking care of the problems surrounding those types of websites.

“You have protection from the government but you cannot force anyone to actually serve you if they're not interested in doing so,” Christin said.

And regulating hate speech that way, through the companies that make the internet go, may be a better option than trying to regulate objectionable content at the root level, Christin said. Because at it's root, all content looks the same on the internet.

“All content becomes ones and zeros, and it's not like there are good ones and bad ones and good zeros and bad zeros. It's pretty hard at a protocol level to establish meaningful distinctions. You really have to look into the traffic and to actually analyze it to figure out, hey, this is actually a white supremacist website as opposed to a website that shows pictures of cats,” Christin said. “So the bottom line is that it's very hard to regulate, and I'm not necessarily sure this is an area we should go into.”

But, as Christin said, the markets to the rescue.

Christin's interview leads off the Marketplace Tech podcast. You can listen to it here .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.