Technology

Pittsburgh's 2017 venture capital already topping 2016

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Complexa scientific advisor Bruce Freeman (right) and his team of PhDs from the Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (from left) Francisco Schopfer, Nicholas Khoo, Sonia Salvatore, Marco Fazzari, Dario Vitturi and Stacy Wendell gather for a photo in their lab at the Thomas Starzl Biomedical Science Tower in Oakland Thursday, March 20, 2014. The team is working on the development of drugs to fight inflammation from diseases like diabetes and kidney failure.
Jasmine Goldband | Tribune-Review
Complexa scientific advisor Bruce Freeman (right) and his team of PhDs from the Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine (from left) Francisco Schopfer, Nicholas Khoo, Sonia Salvatore, Marco Fazzari, Dario Vitturi and Stacy Wendell gather for a photo in their lab at the Thomas Starzl Biomedical Science Tower in Oakland Thursday, March 20, 2014. The team is working on the development of drugs to fight inflammation from diseases like diabetes and kidney failure.
Myra Awodey, Lead Community Specialist at Duolingo and Rogelio Alvarez, Director of Business Development and Sales at Duolingo, work on a project at Duolingo's East Liberty office, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Myra Awodey, Lead Community Specialist at Duolingo and Rogelio Alvarez, Director of Business Development and Sales at Duolingo, work on a project at Duolingo's East Liberty office, Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Pittsburgh startups are on track for a big year in venture capital financing, according to the PwC/CB Insights MoneyTree Report.

The third quarter report released Wednesday shows Pittsburgh startups have already snagged $187 million in venture financing in 2017.

That total already tops the nearly $150 million reported for all of 2016 and the $156.3 million reported for 2015.

In 2014, Pittsburgh-based venture-backed companies brought in $294.2 million, the highest since 2000 when the total was $730 million.

Pittsburgh companies raised nearly $111 million in the third quarter of 2017, according to the report. The city accounted for nearly half of the $226 million in venture capital raised in Pennsylvania in the third quarter.

Complexa , a South Side-based biopharmaceutica/ company working on treatment for acute and chronic kidney disease and other inflammatory and metabolic diseases, received $62 million from investors that included Edmond de Rothschild Investments, HMB Healthcare Investments, Jafco Life Science Investment, New Enterprise Associates and Pfizer Venture Investments.

Duolingo raised $25 million from Drive Capital. The East Liberty language learning app hopes to use the money to nearly double its workforce in the next year.

RoadRunner Recycling , which moved from New York City to One PPG Place in Downtown this year, raised $10 million from Sewickley-based Adams Capital Management and Tull Investment group. The company runs something similar to a ride-sharing service for picking up recycling.

Pennsylvania's $226 million in venture financing ranked the state ninth. Neighboring New York brought in $4.2 billion and Ohio received $381 million.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

