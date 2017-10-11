Pittsburgh's 2017 venture capital already topping 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh startups are on track for a big year in venture capital financing, according to the PwC/CB Insights MoneyTree Report.

The third quarter report released Wednesday shows Pittsburgh startups have already snagged $187 million in venture financing in 2017.

That total already tops the nearly $150 million reported for all of 2016 and the $156.3 million reported for 2015.

In 2014, Pittsburgh-based venture-backed companies brought in $294.2 million, the highest since 2000 when the total was $730 million.

Pittsburgh companies raised nearly $111 million in the third quarter of 2017, according to the report. The city accounted for nearly half of the $226 million in venture capital raised in Pennsylvania in the third quarter.

Complexa , a South Side-based biopharmaceutica/ company working on treatment for acute and chronic kidney disease and other inflammatory and metabolic diseases, received $62 million from investors that included Edmond de Rothschild Investments, HMB Healthcare Investments, Jafco Life Science Investment, New Enterprise Associates and Pfizer Venture Investments.

Duolingo raised $25 million from Drive Capital. The East Liberty language learning app hopes to use the money to nearly double its workforce in the next year.

RoadRunner Recycling , which moved from New York City to One PPG Place in Downtown this year, raised $10 million from Sewickley-based Adams Capital Management and Tull Investment group. The company runs something similar to a ride-sharing service for picking up recycling.

Pennsylvania's $226 million in venture financing ranked the state ninth. Neighboring New York brought in $4.2 billion and Ohio received $381 million.

