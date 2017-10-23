Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

West Virginia tech park offers free land to support Pittsburgh's Amazon bid

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 4:12 p.m.
The I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont, West Virginia. (Photo from the High Technology Foundation)
The I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont, West Virginia. (Photo from the High Technology Foundation)

Updated 5 minutes ago

Part of Pittsburgh's pitch for Amazon's second headquarters likely included the promise of free land along I-79 in West Virginia.

James Estep, head of the nonprofit that owns the I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont, W.Va., offered land in the park for free for Amazon or Amazon Web Services to build a data center or cloud-computing research and development center in conjunction with Pittsburgh's bid.

“I would almost offer them whatever I had to give,” Estep said Monday, adding he could give Amazon between 5 and 20 acres.

Estep said he talked to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's office and others working on the city's bid several times. The team working on the bid encouraged him to write a letter to Amazon supporting Pittsburgh and offering the land, Estep said.

“Because the potential of such a collaboration is so significant, I am officially offering Amazon and Amazon Web Services FREE land,” Estep wrote in the letter dated Oct. 13 and addressed to Holly Sullivan, a key member of Amazon's in-house team working on the HQ2 project.

Peduto's office wouldn't confirm if free land at the I-79 Technology Park was part of the bid, citing confidentiality restrictions Amazon placed on the process.

Fairmont is 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. The tech park's several large satellite dishes, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to communicate with weather satellites, and FirstEnergy's Mon Power operations center stand out from I-79.

Giving away free land is how the technology park got its start and grew, Estep said. The High Technology Foundation, the nonprofit that owns the 400-acre park, has been working on it since the early 2000s. In 2009 and 2010, it scored a big win when NOAA decided to build a supercomputing center in the park to handle weather and climate data. Estep offered NOAA free land for the supercomputing center. NOAA eventually chose to put two satellite ground stations at the park.

The NOAA contracts brought upgraded fiber optic internet connections to the park. When FirstEnergy chose the park for its Mon Power operations center, it built a substation there, giving other tenants reliable access to power.

Estep said Amazon and NOAA already work together on cloud computing projects. He hoped the possibility to be neighbors to NOAA at the I-79 Technology Park would sweeten the deal.

Other companies, like Northrop Grumman, have located at the park to chase jobs at NOAA and other nearby agencies like NASA and the FBI.

Amazon would be the park's first major private company not directly related to government contract work.

Estep said he offered land at the technology park to people working on a West Virginia bid for HQ2 but no one showed interest.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

Related Content
Pittsburgh's Amazon HQ2 bid is 1 of 238 proposals
Pittsburgh has a one in 238 shot of landing Amazon's second headquarters, all other things being equal. The company announced Monday it received 238 bids ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.