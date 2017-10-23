West Virginia tech park offers free land to support Pittsburgh's Amazon bid

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Part of Pittsburgh's pitch for Amazon's second headquarters likely included the promise of free land along I-79 in West Virginia.

James Estep, head of the nonprofit that owns the I-79 Technology Park in Fairmont, W.Va., offered land in the park for free for Amazon or Amazon Web Services to build a data center or cloud-computing research and development center in conjunction with Pittsburgh's bid.

“I would almost offer them whatever I had to give,” Estep said Monday, adding he could give Amazon between 5 and 20 acres.

Estep said he talked to Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto's office and others working on the city's bid several times. The team working on the bid encouraged him to write a letter to Amazon supporting Pittsburgh and offering the land, Estep said.

“Because the potential of such a collaboration is so significant, I am officially offering Amazon and Amazon Web Services FREE land,” Estep wrote in the letter dated Oct. 13 and addressed to Holly Sullivan, a key member of Amazon's in-house team working on the HQ2 project.

Peduto's office wouldn't confirm if free land at the I-79 Technology Park was part of the bid, citing confidentiality restrictions Amazon placed on the process.

Fairmont is 90 miles south of Pittsburgh. The tech park's several large satellite dishes, operated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to communicate with weather satellites, and FirstEnergy's Mon Power operations center stand out from I-79.

Giving away free land is how the technology park got its start and grew, Estep said. The High Technology Foundation, the nonprofit that owns the 400-acre park, has been working on it since the early 2000s. In 2009 and 2010, it scored a big win when NOAA decided to build a supercomputing center in the park to handle weather and climate data. Estep offered NOAA free land for the supercomputing center. NOAA eventually chose to put two satellite ground stations at the park.

The NOAA contracts brought upgraded fiber optic internet connections to the park. When FirstEnergy chose the park for its Mon Power operations center, it built a substation there, giving other tenants reliable access to power.

Estep said Amazon and NOAA already work together on cloud computing projects. He hoped the possibility to be neighbors to NOAA at the I-79 Technology Park would sweeten the deal.

Other companies, like Northrop Grumman, have located at the park to chase jobs at NOAA and other nearby agencies like NASA and the FBI.

Amazon would be the park's first major private company not directly related to government contract work.

Estep said he offered land at the technology park to people working on a West Virginia bid for HQ2 but no one showed interest.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.