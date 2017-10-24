Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Delphi acquires self-driving car startup nuTonomy for $450 million

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 10:42 a.m.
Delphi has begun working in Pittsburgh on a self-driving prototype. Delphi and partners The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye will be in production by 2021 and will sell autonomous vehicles to other car companies and industries. (Photo by John F. Martin for Delphi)
John F. Martin for Delphi Automotive
Delphi will double the size of its team working on self-driving cars when it brings Boston-based nuTonomy in its stable.

The auto supplier made another major investment in autonomous driving Tuesday when it announced it would acquire nuTonomy for $450 million.

Delphi's CTO Glen DeVos said the acquisition will enable the company to accelerate its deployment of self-driving cars to 2019 in some cities. NuTonomy co-founder Karl Iagnemma said with Delphi his company found a frosnt-runner in the race to put self-driving cars on the streets.

“I feel great about the fact that this acquisition puts the combined team in the pole position to be one of the winners in the autonomous vehicle race,” Iagnemma said during a call with reporters Tuesday to announce the deal.

NuTonomy will retain its headquarters in Boston and continue its development work on autonomous driving technology mostly independent of Delphi's other self-driving projects, DeVos said. The nuTonomy deal will not affect operations in Pittsburgh, where Delphi-acquired Ottomatika, a Carnegie Mellon University spinout company, has about 50 to 60 engineers working on self-driving technology. Delphi hopes to add 100 employees to its Pittsburgh team, and DeVos said those expansion plans remained unchanged.

Adding nuTonomy to Delphi's ever-growing tech portfolio will bring the company's self-driving team to about 200 people, DeVos said. Delphi now has the luxury of two, independent autonomous vehicle software stacks — one developed in Pittsburgh and one in Boston — at its disposal. NuTonomy also brings to Delphi expertise in fleet management.

“That's an area that nuTonomy has really focused on where Delphi has not,” DeVos said.

DeVos was cagey on specifics about domestic, large-scale deployments of self-driving cars. He said the nuTonomy deal could help it push up the company's project to put a fleet of self-driving taxis on the on roads in Singapore a year, possibly two. In 2016, Delphi announced it would launch a small test fleet of self-driving taxis in that country through a partnership with the Singapore Land Transport Authority. Delphi hoped to expand the fleet in 2020 or 2021. That now could happen as early as 2019, DeVos said.

NuTonomy put self-driving cars on the road in Singapore for ride-sharing just before Uber launched its pilot program in Pittsburgh.

Delphi is integrating autonomous driving hardware and software into BMW 5 Series cars in Pittsburgh. The company announced in September it would spinout its self-driving and advanced technology efforts into a new company called Aptiv. Delphi hopes to complete the transition by March.

