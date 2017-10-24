Uber to start charging riders for tolls incurred during pick up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Uber riders will soon be on the hook for tolls drivers had to pay to pick up them, the ride-sharing company announced Tuesday.

The company has also updated its technology to avoid matching drivers to riders with tolls in between.

Uber announced the changes to what tolls it will charge to riders as part of its 180 Days of Change campaign. The campaign, a series of changes to improve working conditions for drivers and help them earn more, started in June when Uber announced plans to add an option on its app to tip drivers .

Uber also announced Tuesday that riders will be charged a long pickup fee when drivers have to travel a great distance to pick up a rider, that cancelation fees on long pick ups will increase and that drivers will earn more if they have to wait longer than two minutes to pick up a rider.

The changes will start in December.

Tolls incurred during a ride are already added to the fare. Adding tolls incurred en-route to pick up a rider is new.

Lyft drivers have to pay for tolls incurred on their way to pick up passengers, according to the website of the Uber competitor.

Lyft automatically adds tolls to fares when they are incurred during a ride and can also add a return toll charge to the fare if the driver has to pay a toll to return to his or her original coverage area or location.