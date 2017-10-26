Waymo sends self-driving cars to Michigan for winter testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Many people seek to leave Michigan when the snow starts falling.

Snowbirds, they are called, and they often turn up in the warmer climates of Florida.

Not Waymo, the self-driving car wing of Google's parent company Alphabet.

John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, said Thursday that the company's cars will head to Michigan this winter to drive in the snow, ice and cold.

“This type of testing will give us the opportunity to assess the way our sensors perform in wet, cold conditions. And it will also build on the advanced driving skills we've developed over the last eight years by teaching our cars how to handle things like skidding on icy, unplowed roads,” Krafcik wrote in a post on Medium .

Waymo opened a self-driving technology development center in Novi, Mich.

Snow and the driving hazards it brings with it remain a major hurdle for self-driving cars. In December, the Tribune-Review talked to experts testing autonomous vehicles about the challenge snow presents .

Raffi Krikorian, then software director and site lead for Uber's Advanced Technology Group in Pittsburgh, said the group looked forward to testing in the snow. Last winter was the first during which Uber tested cars on the roads in Pittsburgh.

“We're super curious what it is like in the wintertime,” Krikorian said at the time.

Jim McBride, technical leader of Ford's autonomous vehicle project, said snow changes the friction between a car's tires and the road and the way other drivers behave. It can cover lane markers, street signs, curbs, buildings and other cars making it difficult for self-driving cars to see them. When Ford tested its early version of a self-driving car two winters ago, its LIDAR sensor picked up falling snowflakes, prompting the company to develop software to help the laser sensor distinguish between snow and obstacles.

Ford has since teamed up with Pittsburgh-based Argo AI for its autonomous vehicle development so you can bet there will be more self-driving cars braving the winter here as well.