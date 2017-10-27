Pittsburgh's RE2 Robotics to expand beyond defusing bombs for military

RE2 Robotics is ready to prove its robotics can do more than simply defuse bombs and explosives.

Department of Defense contracts have been the foundation of the Pittsburgh company's 16-year growth.

On any given day, an RE2 robotic arm is being used somewhere by someone in the military, likely to help keep a soldier safe, said Jorgen Pedersen, president and CEO of the company based in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.

But Pedersen thinks his company's strong and flexible robotic arms can branch out from defusing bombs, flying planes or unloading supplies in the middle of war zones. He said that in 2018, RE2 — pronounced RE-squared — will start to look at opportunities in health care, construction, agriculture and other industries.

“Where else can we apply it?” Pedersen asked as he watched a two-armed Highly Dexterous Manipulation System robotic unzip a bag and take out the contents inside. “What else can benefit from it?”

The Department of Defense has invested about $52 million in the company in the last decade. There are 425 RE2 robots spread across all branches of the military.

About 90 percent of RE2's funding comes from the military. It has raised about $3.75 million in venture capital and has a few non-military contracts.

About 40 employees in RE2's office are working on defense projects with contracts totaling $8.5 million, Pedersen said. Those projects range from developing a robotic pilot that can be dropped into an existing aircraft without modifications and autonomously fly the planes to autonomous loading and unloading systems. RE2 is even working on a robot for the Navy that would inflate and be controlled using sea water to defuse underwater explosives.

“All the armed services need robots,” Pedersen said. “There are a lot of dangerous jobs in the military and that's where we come in.”

RE2's motto is scrawled in large letters on the wall above the reception desk at the entrance to the office. “Our technology saves lives and improves quality of life,” it reads. Pedersen isn't a veteran but the goal to keep servicemen and servicewomen safe drives him and his team, he said.

As RE2 looks to expand into more civilian lines of work, the company isn't losing sight of its motto. It has started a partnership with the University of Pittsburgh's Human Engineering Research Laboratories to design a robotic arm that will attach to wheelchairs. The arm will lift a person out of a wheelchair and set them in a seat, on a bed or someplace else. Pedersen says the collaboration has the potential to improve the safety and lives of both people in wheelchairs and the people caring for them.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer.