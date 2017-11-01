Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Amazon lets customers virtually try before they buy

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Amazon's new AR View let's you see what products would look like in your home or office. Very important when deciding whether that fish sculpture would look good on your desk. (Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review)
Wondering if that turquoise fish sculpture would look good on your desk?

Amazon now gives you the chance to try — virtually — before you buy.

Amazon rolled out augmented-reality view on Wednesday in its iPhone app. The augmented reality offering allows customers to place furniture, lava lamps and other home decor, kitchen appliances, toys, electronics and other items around your home or office before purchasing them.

Amazon isn't the first retail company to use augmented reality to its website or app. Target, Wayfair, IKEA and others use AR in similar ways. This is Amazon's latest foray into AR. It launched AR Stickers in May, allowing customers to place virtual stickers of products.

AR View will work on iPhone 6s models or later that are running iOS 11. On my iPhone 6s, AR View ran very slow and sometimes didn't work at all. I would suggest making sure you are connected to a WiFi network before trying it.

