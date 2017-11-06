Snapchat, Comcast and other internet services report outages Monday
Internet service slowed to a crawl or dropped out completely in several large cities across the United States, including Pittsburgh.
Major providers like Comcast and Level 3 Communications reported problems but assured customers that issued had been resolved by late afternoon.
Even Snapchat was affected with the bulk of its outage reports coming from Europe, according to www.downdetector.com.
Some Snapchatters are having trouble with the app We're looking into it!— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017
Comcast tweeted around 2:30 p.m. that its teams are monitoring an "external network issue."
UPDATE: our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more.— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017
About an hour later, the company tweeted its issues were resolved.
Internet issues should now be resolved for almost all customers. We apologize for the inconvenience & thank you for your patience.— ComcastCares (@comcastcares) November 6, 2017
Level 3 reported disruptions due to a configuration error and tweeted that all issues were resolved around 3:30 p.m.
On Nov. 6, our network experienced a disruption affecting some IP customers due to a configuration error. All are restored.— Level 3 Network Ops (@Level3NOC) November 6, 2017
Internet users in Pittsburgh were affected and not too happy.
I just love how my snapchat is broke, like hon get you're life together— Molly ✨ (@mollz1129_) November 6, 2017
Comcast is broken. Great.— Brandon (@brandonlp) November 6, 2017
Anyone else in the south hills having major internet issues?— Jess Levo (@JessLevo) November 6, 2017
Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.