Apple suggests temporary fix for iPhone glitch but people still frustrated

The launch of Apple's $1,000 iPhone X isn't the only thing making headlines for the company.

A glitch in the latest update to its mobile operating system that replaces the letter "i" with the letter "A" and a symbol has frustrated users and caused some curious-looking text messages, emails and tweets.

How do i get the stupid iPhone glitch to go away its making me so mad. I didn't have it until today — Kaylee Torres (@kayleetorres) November 7, 2017

This whole iPhone glitch is giving me headache. Feels like I'm tryna decipher hieroglyphics — سارة (@KbSaarah) November 7, 2017

This iPhone glitch with the "I" to I️ has got me all kinds of irritated. I️ I️ I️ I️ I️ — alexis. (@AlexisNewcomb) November 7, 2017

Apple has said the glitch may happen to iPhones, iPads or iPod touches running iOS 11 or later versions. The glitch causes the device to autocorrect the letter "i" to the letter "A" with a symbol.

Apple has posted a temporary fix on its support website. The work around is:

1) Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement

2) Tap the plus sign in the upper right corner.

3) Under Phrase, type an upper-case "I." Under Shortcut, type a lower-case "i."

Apple hopes to fix the glitch in a future software update but hasn't yet said when that might happen.

