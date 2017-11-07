Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Apple suggests temporary fix for iPhone glitch but people still frustrated

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
A glitch in Apple's latest mobile operating system has users frustrated. (Photo from Twitter)
A glitch in Apple's latest mobile operating system has users frustrated. (Photo from Twitter)

Updated 1 hour ago

The launch of Apple's $1,000 iPhone X isn't the only thing making headlines for the company.

A glitch in the latest update to its mobile operating system that replaces the letter "i" with the letter "A" and a symbol has frustrated users and caused some curious-looking text messages, emails and tweets.

Apple has said the glitch may happen to iPhones, iPads or iPod touches running iOS 11 or later versions. The glitch causes the device to autocorrect the letter "i" to the letter "A" with a symbol.

Apple has posted a temporary fix on its support website. The work around is:

1) Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Text Replacement

2) Tap the plus sign in the upper right corner.

3) Under Phrase, type an upper-case "I." Under Shortcut, type a lower-case "i."

Apple hopes to fix the glitch in a future software update but hasn't yet said when that might happen.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.