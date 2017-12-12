Seattle-based tech website GeekWire picks Pittsburgh for temporary HQ2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Seattle-based tech website will make Pittsburgh its second home this February as reporters from the Pacific Northwest tackle a Pittsburgh winter and see what stories they can uncover in the process.

GeekWire, a website launched in 2011 that covers Amazon, Microsoft and others in Seattle's tech scene, picked Pittsburgh as its temporary second headquarters after a nationwide search.

"Interesting stories abound in Pittsburgh — from the cutting-edge research labs of Carnegie Mellon to the startup spaces of East Liberty to the influx of engineering talent," GeekWire co-founder John Cook said in a statement. "We look forward to telling those stories, and connecting with civic, tech and business leaders about a changing city, while at the same time indulging in the city's food renaissance and cheering on the Penguins."

Pittsburgh was among four finalists for the GeekWire HQ2 . GeekWire asked readers to vote for their favorite. Pittsburgh won, handedly beating Denver, Cincinnati and Raleigh, North Carolina, GeekWire said.

Carnegie Mellon University's School of Computer Science submitted a bid on behalf of Pittsburgh. It touted the city's renaissance as a tech hub; its offices of Google, Amazon, Uber, Microsoft, Facebook and more; and the fleets of autonomous vehicles on city streets.

"I've got to be frank: I couldn't imagine you going anywhere else," Andrew Moore, dean of the Carnegie Mellon School of Computer Science, told GeekWire . "Things are so exciting here at the moment, with five dueling self-driving car companies, our largest and most highly sought-after cohort of students coming through CMU, University of Pittsburgh massively expanding its technology focus, and then all these new startups."

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto welcomed GeekWire, telling its staff the city always has room for one more neighbor.

"The GeekWire audience has spoken and we are thrilled to hear that Pittsburgh has been chosen as your temporary home for the month of February," said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in a statement to GeekWire. "Pittsburgh has long been an epicenter for innovation. Our story is one of invention and reinvention: from steel to software, plate glass to robotics, and aluminum to autonomous technology."

GeekWire said it thinks Pittsburgh has a good shot at Amazon's HQ2, and that played into its decision to name it as a finalist.

GeekWire's search for a temporary second headquarters was both a spoof of Amazon's HQ2 competition and a project to cover a new city's tech scene , Monica Nickelsburg, GeekWire's civic engagement editor, told the Nieman Journalism Lab.

"Part of this project is looking at what it means for a city to be one of the hundred trying to land this unprecedented new corporate headquarters," Nickelsburg said.

GeekWire was founded by Cook and Todd Bishop, two seasoned tech reporters at the Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

GeekWire will talk about its decision to come to Pittsburgh during a Facebook Live video starting at noon Tuesday.