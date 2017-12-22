Elon Musk is sending his car into space
Elon Musk is sending a car into space.
And not just any car.
It's his $200,000 bright red Tesla Roadster, and it will be playing David Bowie's Space Oddity as it sails past Mars.
Musk, head of both Tesla and SpaceX, made good on a promise to send a car into space Friday when he posted photos to Instragram of a Tesla Roadster as payload on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
"A Red Car for the Red Planet," Musk wrote.
A Red Car for the Red Planet Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel. The payload will be an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity, on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit.
The much anticipated first launch of the Falcon Heavy, basically three Falcon 9 rockets strapped together, is scheduled for next month. The rocket will launch from the same pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the Saturn V rocket that launched the Apollo 11 mission to the moon and landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface.
The Falcon Heavy has the range to carry humans to the Moon or Mars.
