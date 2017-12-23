Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Uber self-driving cars log 1 million miles in 100 days

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 11:06 a.m.
The Uber self-driving car fleet parked outside their office in the Strip District before a test drive for the media on Sept. 20, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The Uber self-driving car fleet parked outside their office in the Strip District before a test drive for the media on Sept. 20, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Uber wasted no time racking up another million miles of autonomous driving.

Forbes reported that just 100 days after announcing it had hit the million-mark, Uber's fleet of self-driving cars drove another million miles .

“We're finally hitting our stride,” Eric Meyhofer, the head of Uber's Advanced Technologies Group, told Forbes. “We're about 84,000 miles a week on the street at this point.”

Meyhofer is a former Carnegie Mellon University robotics professor and co-founder of Carnegie Robotics . He took over as head of Uber's self-driving car operations in April after Anthony Levandowski stepped aside amid Uber's legal battle with Waymo, Google's self-driving car company. Levandowski was eventually fired in connect to the case.

Uber announced in September it had logged more than 1 million miles in the year since it started offering autonomous rides in Pittsburgh. A fleet of more than 200 self-driving cars in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Tempe, Arizona, giving more than 30,000 rides brought Uber to the million mile milestone.

A million miles is great. Two million miles is better, but some experts believe Uber must log millions more to prove their autonomous systems are safe .

Meyhofer told Forbes that Uber's self-driving program has grown to 1,500 employees scattered throughout Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Phoenix and Toronto. He expects Uber to log a million miles a quarter.

Meyhofer also said Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, is on board.

“A lot of folks are skeptical about a spend as significant as ours and he should be,” Meyhofer told Forbes. “I sure hope he continues to be critical of it and hold us to super high expectations as I know he will.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.