Uber self-driving cars log 1 million miles in 100 days
Updated 2 hours ago
Uber wasted no time racking up another million miles of autonomous driving.
Forbes reported that just 100 days after announcing it had hit the million-mark, Uber's fleet of self-driving cars drove another million miles .
“We're finally hitting our stride,” Eric Meyhofer, the head of Uber's Advanced Technologies Group, told Forbes. “We're about 84,000 miles a week on the street at this point.”
Meyhofer is a former Carnegie Mellon University robotics professor and co-founder of Carnegie Robotics . He took over as head of Uber's self-driving car operations in April after Anthony Levandowski stepped aside amid Uber's legal battle with Waymo, Google's self-driving car company. Levandowski was eventually fired in connect to the case.
Uber announced in September it had logged more than 1 million miles in the year since it started offering autonomous rides in Pittsburgh. A fleet of more than 200 self-driving cars in Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Tempe, Arizona, giving more than 30,000 rides brought Uber to the million mile milestone.
A million miles is great. Two million miles is better, but some experts believe Uber must log millions more to prove their autonomous systems are safe .
Meyhofer told Forbes that Uber's self-driving program has grown to 1,500 employees scattered throughout Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Phoenix and Toronto. He expects Uber to log a million miles a quarter.
Meyhofer also said Uber's new CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, is on board.
“A lot of folks are skeptical about a spend as significant as ours and he should be,” Meyhofer told Forbes. “I sure hope he continues to be critical of it and hold us to super high expectations as I know he will.”