Uber says Pittsburghers party-hopped to the North Shore on New Year's Eve

Perhaps the only time it is OK to kiss your Uber driver is if you were one of the nearly 200 Pittsburghers getting a ride when the clock struck midnight on New Year's Eve.

According to data released by the ride sharing company, 171 people around Pittsburgh rang in the new year in an Uber.

“Thank you to drivers who gave up their night to help people make smart choices and provide a reliable alternative to drinking and driving,” Uber spokesman Craig Ewer wrote in an email.

Uber has frequently said that New Year's Eve is among its busiest nights. The company wouldn't release how many rides it gave on New Year's Eve.

Rivers Casino, Heinz Field and Tequila Cowboy — all on Pittsburgh's North Shore — were the most popular drop-off spots on New Year's Eve. The Pittsburgh Party Hopping Award goes to two riders who took seven rides each that night, the most out of all riders.

And riders were generous. Drivers received $14,593 in tips that night and more will likely come rolling in throughout January. Riders have up to 30 days to tip their Uber driver.

