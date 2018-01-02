Aptiv to offer rides in Pittsburgh-powered self-driving cars at Las Vegas trade show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aptiv will put Pittsburgh self-driving tech on display next week in Las Vegas as the worldwide technology community converges for CES, a massive consumer electronics trade show.

The company, formerly known as Delphi, plans to bring a fleet a self-driving cars to Vegas and partner with Lyft to offer an autonomous taxi service.

"It is an exciting demonstration of the future of mobility at work," Aptiv President and CEO Kevin Clark said in a statement.

Clark said combining Aptiv's self-driving technology with Lyft's app and experience in dispatching and operating a ride-hailing fleet will showcase a "real-life application of scalable, automated driving technology" and will offer riders a "true point-to-point self-driving experience."

"Together we will define the future, and we look forward to taking this monumental first step in Las Vegas at CES 2018," Lyft CEO Logan Green said in statement.

The eight BMW 5 series sedans that will be autonomously ferrying folks to more than 20 spots throughout Las Vegas will feature self-driving technology developed by the Aptiv team in Pittsburgh, a company spokesman said. The company intends to grow its Pittsburgh operation to about 150 employees by the end of the year, nearly tripling its size since the middle of last year.

Aptiv established its presence in Pittsburgh and in the race to develop self-driving cars in 2015 when, as Delphi, the company bought Ottomatika, a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff that designed software for autonomous vehicles.

Delphi spun off its high-tech initiatives including self-driving, connected vehicles, and advanced software, computing and electronics in September to create a new company named Aptiv .

The autonomous BMWs in Las Vegas will have a safety driver behind the wheel, much like self-driving cars on public streets in Pittsburgh, Arizona, San Francisco and elsewhere.

Aptiv will offer the rides to CES attendees from Jan. 9-12. People can request an autonomous ride from the Las Vegas Convention Center's Gold Lot and head to more than 20 locations around Las Vegas.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.