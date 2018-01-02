Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Amazon shipped Instant Pot pressure cookers to two-thirds of the U.S. in 2017

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 4:54 p.m.
The Instant Pot programmable multi-cooker is the hottest seller on Amazon.

Last year was the year America got Instant Pots.

Amazon shipped the programmable, electric pressure cookers to nearly two-thirds of the country's ZIP codes in 2017, the company announced Tuesday in its year-in-review .

Instant Pots take the difficulty and danger out of using a pressure cooker and can also be used as a slow cooker or rice cooker. They can also steam or sauté vegetables and make yogurt. Amazon said it shipped the cookers to 27,000 of the about 43,000 ZIP codes in America.

The kitchen devices were also the top seller on Amazon's Prime Day, the most gifted item on people's Amazon wedding registries and the most listed item on people's Amazon wish lists. And an accompanying Instant Pot cookbook was the most gifted book on Amazon.

Amazon and Instant Pot appeared to be a perfect match in 2017. Graphic from Amazon

Amazon Prime customers, who get free two-day, one-day and even same-day shipping, received more than 5 billion items worldwide from the service in 2017. The most purchased items by Prime customers were Amazon Fire TV Sticks with an Alexa voice remote, the Amazon Echo Dot smart home device, Amazon Basic cables such as phone chargers, and bananas.

Yep. Bananas.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

