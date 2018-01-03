Microsoft acquires Pittsburgh cloud storage company Avere

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Avere Systems, a Pittsburgh-based cloud storage company, was acquired by Microsoft, the two companies announced Wednesday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Microsoft intends to keep Avere's Pittsburgh office but would not say if it would grow the team.

“By bringing together Avere's storage expertise with the power of Microsoft's cloud, customers will benefit from industry-leading innovations that enable the largest, most complex high-performance workloads to run in Microsoft Azure,” Jason Zander, corporate vice president for Microsoft Azure, the company's cloud services, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Avere to Microsoft, and look forward to the impact their technology and the team will have on Azure and the customer experience.”

Avere CEO Ron Bianchini called Microsoft a “great fit” for his company. Bianchini told the Tribune-Review in March that the company's cloud business was growing by triple digits, and its data center storage business — traditional flash or disk storage — had double-digit growth.

In a blog post , Bianchini wrote that Avere will continue to focus on data center and cloud storage.

“Avere and Microsoft both recognize that there are many ways for Enterprises to leverage data center resources and the cloud,” Bianchini wrote. “Tighter integration with Azure will result in a much more seamless experience for our customers.”

Avere manufactures storage hardware and software that helps companies make use of the public cloud to store data and host applications. Bianchini said the company's technology can help firms better use cloud storage and reduces the delay experienced when accessing data stored on the cloud.

The company employs about 80 people in its Troy Hill offices near the Heinz Lofts. There are 120 employees companywide, Bianchini said in March.

Avere was founded in 2008. Since, the company has raised nearly $100 million through multiple rounds of financing. The company announced in March it had received $14 million in its most recent round of funding, including a large investment from Google. Avere is closely associated with Google and Amazon. The company lists Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform as “Cloud Service Partners” on its website. When asked about the future of the Amazon and Google partnerships with Avere, a Microsoft spokeswoman said the company would continue to support third-party cloud providers and provided no other details.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.