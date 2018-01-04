How to get your new iPhone battery for $29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rarely is tech advice this cut-and-dry: If you bought an iPhone in 2016 or earlier, make an appointment at a Genius Bar as soon as possible. Apple just started a program that can make old iPhones feel new again — for just $29.

An Apple store or repair shop will pop the hood of your iPhone 6, 6s, SE or 7 and swap out the battery. Like a jalopy after a Jiffy Lube, a 3-year-old iPhone with a fresh battery will not only run longer, chances are it will also run faster.

Just hurry up and do it. Apple stores have been seeing users needing to put their names on a weeks-long waiting list. Supplies vary from store to store.

The replacement deal is part of Apple's mea culpa for purposely slowing down its older phones. The company said it did so to keep the phones from unexpectedly shutting down.

Anyone with an iPhone 6 or newer is eligible for the $29 replacement. If you paid for AppleCare+ coverage, it might be free.

How do you do it?

To get a new battery, log on to Apple's support site, and then select iPhone, then Battery, then Battery replacement. If you live near an Apple store or authorized repair shop like Best Buy, select one and make an appointment. (Call ahead to third-party shops to make sure they'll honor the $29 offer.)

Be prepared to wait. Most of my local stores are booked for days. And just because you have an appointment doesn't mean you'll get your replacement right away.

Other options

Mail: If you don't have an Apple store nearby and have a backup phone handy, you could mail your iPhone to Apple for a replacement, via Apple's support site. (There's a $7 shipping fee.)

Third party: A service called iCracked will send a repair person to you to replace a battery for about $20 to $50. Some mom-and-pop repair shops will replace an iPhone battery for less than $30.

DIY: Buy a battery replacement kit, like the $25 one sold by iFixit. This isn't for the clumsy or fainthearted, but there's a special satisfaction to opening up a gadget and seeing what makes it tick.