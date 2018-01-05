Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

FCC chair cancels Las Vegas chat after receiving death threats

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai gives his first public policy address since assuming the role, at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Death threats have prompted the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission to cancel his appearance at a major consumer electronics show next week in Las Vegas.

Ajit Pai was scheduled to host a “candid conversation” Tuesday at CES.

Recode reported Friday, citing two anonymous FCC sources, that Pai canceled his appearance after receiving death threats .

Neither the FCC nor the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the annual trade show, would comment further. The CTA issued a short statement this week saying Pai would not attend the conference but did not say way.

“Unfortunately, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is unable to attend CES 2018. We look forward to our next opportunity to host a technology policy discussion with him before a public audience,” CTA head Gary Shapiro wrote in the statement.

Pai, who in March gave his first policy address as head of the FCC in Pittsburgh, has been the subject of scrutiny, criticism, ridicule and threats since taking up and ultimately passing measures to rollback measures opponents stressed protected net neutrality.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

