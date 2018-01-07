Smart toothbrushes, wi-fi connected litter boxes, more on tap for CES

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LAS VEGAS — The future is taking shape in Las Vegas this week as technology companies from around the world descend on the city for CES.

CES opens to the public Tuesday, but journalists get a sneak peek at the show starting Sunday.

For companies, CES is a chance to show off their latest technology, catch some media coverage and hopefully land a few customers.

Journalists are looking for the next big trend to write about.

And for geeks, nerds, techies and anyone else who loves gadgets, gizmos and internet-connected washing machines, CES is a place to see the future.

“A lot of times, things you see at CES are probably three to five years from being on the shelves,” said James Deighan, CEO and founder of the Pittsburgh tech company Clarabyte. “It's sort of a peek behind the curtain.”

Deighan has been coming to CES for years as fan. This year, he's showing off his company's technology behind a booth.

There are nearly 4,000 companies exhibiting at CES, each hoping to catch the eyeballs of the more than 170,000 expected to attend and the more than 7,000 members of the media.

The technology on display includes televisions, cameras, computers, laptops and speakers. New washing machines and dryers will be unveiled, most able to connect to the internet. Smart speakers and home assistants will be huge. Self-driving cars will be everywhere. Robots might outnumber people.

On Saturday, the inside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which hosts a majority of the booths and exhibitions, sounded like a construction site as crews hurried to finish booths from tech companies. A man affixed letters spelling “Panasonic” to a wall inside the convention center. Stadium-style seating was being installed at the Samsung booth.

Google didn't have just a booth but an entire complex built outside the convention setting. The monorail connecting the convention center to the Las Vegan Strip also bore Google's catchy “Hey Google” greeting.

Grush, a toothbrush company, is showing off a smart toothbrush that boasts tooth-to-tooth navigation technology and data collection. That data is sent to the cloud where it is analyzed to create brushing recommendations.

And of course, it's bluetooth enabled.

There are wi-fi baby bottles on display. Robots for lonely adults. One company has a Keurig-like machine that dispenses botanical and essential oils and, in states where it's legal, cannabis oil, like a cup of coffee.

CES didn't forget about your feline friends, either. Litter-Robot, a robotic litter box, is launching a new version that connects to the internet. The litter box will give you real-time updates.

And perhaps your cat can now watch cat videos on YouTube while doing his or her business.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.