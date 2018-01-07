Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Smart toothbrushes, wi-fi connected litter boxes, more on tap for CES

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 1:30 a.m.
Crews set up the Samsung booth inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 6, 2018.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Crews set up the Samsung booth inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 6, 2018.
Booths are under construction inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 6, 2018.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Booths are under construction inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Jan. 6, 2018.
Google's booth is hard to miss outside the Las Vegas Convention Center. The tech giant hasn't had much of a presence at CES in the past but is making a big splash this year. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Google's booth is hard to miss outside the Las Vegas Convention Center. The tech giant hasn't had much of a presence at CES in the past but is making a big splash this year. Photo taken Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — The future is taking shape in Las Vegas this week as technology companies from around the world descend on the city for CES.

CES opens to the public Tuesday, but journalists get a sneak peek at the show starting Sunday.

For companies, CES is a chance to show off their latest technology, catch some media coverage and hopefully land a few customers.

Journalists are looking for the next big trend to write about.

And for geeks, nerds, techies and anyone else who loves gadgets, gizmos and internet-connected washing machines, CES is a place to see the future.

“A lot of times, things you see at CES are probably three to five years from being on the shelves,” said James Deighan, CEO and founder of the Pittsburgh tech company Clarabyte. “It's sort of a peek behind the curtain.”

Deighan has been coming to CES for years as fan. This year, he's showing off his company's technology behind a booth.

There are nearly 4,000 companies exhibiting at CES, each hoping to catch the eyeballs of the more than 170,000 expected to attend and the more than 7,000 members of the media.

The technology on display includes televisions, cameras, computers, laptops and speakers. New washing machines and dryers will be unveiled, most able to connect to the internet. Smart speakers and home assistants will be huge. Self-driving cars will be everywhere. Robots might outnumber people.

On Saturday, the inside of the Las Vegas Convention Center, which hosts a majority of the booths and exhibitions, sounded like a construction site as crews hurried to finish booths from tech companies. A man affixed letters spelling “Panasonic” to a wall inside the convention center. Stadium-style seating was being installed at the Samsung booth.

Google didn't have just a booth but an entire complex built outside the convention setting. The monorail connecting the convention center to the Las Vegan Strip also bore Google's catchy “Hey Google” greeting.

Grush, a toothbrush company, is showing off a smart toothbrush that boasts tooth-to-tooth navigation technology and data collection. That data is sent to the cloud where it is analyzed to create brushing recommendations.

And of course, it's bluetooth enabled.

There are wi-fi baby bottles on display. Robots for lonely adults. One company has a Keurig-like machine that dispenses botanical and essential oils and, in states where it's legal, cannabis oil, like a cup of coffee.

CES didn't forget about your feline friends, either. Litter-Robot, a robotic litter box, is launching a new version that connects to the internet. The litter box will give you real-time updates.

And perhaps your cat can now watch cat videos on YouTube while doing his or her business.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.