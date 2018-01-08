Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Harmar-based Dynamics debuts cellular-connected credit card at CES

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 8:18 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

LAS VEGAS — It seems like every new technology is connected.

From shoes to toothbrushes to wine racks and pet food bowls, it all can connect over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cellular service.

Now your credit card can, too.

Dynamics Inc., a payment technology company headquartered in Harmar, announced a credit card Monday at CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show, in Las Vegas that comes packed with a cellphone chip, antenna, battery and nearly 200 other parts.

The single card can store the information of several cards, like credit and debit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards, transit cards and even hotel room key cards. Banks and other vendors can communicate directly with the card, sending users information about low balances and upcoming promotions or wishing them a happy birthday and giving them a gift.

The card has a battery that uses movement to charge automatically and a 64,000-pixel display to show messages. It's flexible. It's waterproof. And all this technology fits into a normal-sized credit card that consumers use the same way they would use other cards.

“They don't do anything but swipe, insert or tap the same card they've been using,” Dynamics founder and CEO Jeff Mullen said at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

Users can change cards with the push of a button built into the card. The small screen displays information like names, card numbers, expiration dates, and CVV numbers. It show QR codes to be used as coupons or gifts, Mullen said.

There are about 20 billion payment cards used worldwide. Wallet Card could change the whole industry, Mullen said.

Mullen expects to partner with banks to offer the card in the United States later this year. On Monday, Mullen announced partnerships with banks in the Middle East, Asia, India and Canada.

“This is some of the best technology that we've ever seen,” said Todd Roberts, senior vice president of payments and innovations at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. “It's about having a card that is no longer a boring piece of plastic but a smart piece of plastic.”

Dynamic's Wallet Card won the 2018 CES Best of Innovation award for security technology and was honored with awards in computers, embedded technology and technology for a better world.

The connectivity of the card enables banks to instantly change account information when fraud or a security breach is detected, Mullen said. A new card number and information is sent directly to the card, allowing uninterrupted use. Mullen said Dynamics employs security measures beyond industry standards to ensure the communication is secure.

Dynamics announced Monday that it will put the Wallet Card on Sprint's cellular network. Mullen said that the initial banks using the card won't charge customers extra for them, and users won't have to pay to use the cellular network.

Dynamics spent five years working on Wallet Card. The company custom made every component. There are 60 different materials in the card.

Dynamics has a nine-acre headquarters in Harmar and employs about 100 people. Dynamics was founded about 10 years ago and has raised $110 million in funding. In 2014, the company raised $70 million in a funding round led by MasterCard.

Mullen wasn't worried about the trend toward mobile payments. Using a cellphone or a smartwatch to pay for things forced people to change their habits. People are used to paying with credit cards and don't want to change, Mullen said.

“The reality is that mobile payments have not worked, anywhere,” Mullen said. “The card will be relevant for decades.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

Jeff Mullen, founder and CEO of Dynamics Inc., holds the new Wallet Card, which the company debuted Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, at CES in Las Vegas.
Aaron Aupperlee/Tribune-Review
Aaron Aupperlee/Tribune-Review
