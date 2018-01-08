Check out the hottest, new technology from CES Unveiled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wondering what wine to serve with dinner tonight?

Well, there's not only an app for that but an entire, connected, smart wine rack to help you choose.

Caveasy, a smart, connected wine rack that can keep an inventory of your bottles and suggest the right red or white for dinner, was one of the hottest items on display Sunday at CES Unveiled.

CES Unveiled is a preview for journalists of some of the newest technology that will be on display when CES opens later this week.

The Consumer Technology Association, the trade group that organizes CES, predicts that the consumer electronics and technology industry will take in a record-high $351 billion in revenue in 2018, according to a forecast report released Sunday.

CES Unveiled had a little bit of everything, from smart couches to smart shoes. There were internet-connected showers that remember your water temperature preferences. Velco had a bolt-on bike handlebar that is connected. Siren was showing off socks seamlessly embedded with sensors. Sgnl brought a wrist band that when worn allows you to hear cellphone calls through your fingers .

Pittsburgh companies HiberSense and Dynamics attracted attention at the event. Jeff Mullen, founder and CEO of Dynamics, was stoking interest in the company's launch of a major payment technology Monday. Bob Fields, chief revenue officer at HiberSense, said he saw some mentions on social media and hoped to stir up a bit of media attention.

It seemed that the only thing not connected to the internet at CES Unveiled was the cheese plate. But it was still delicious.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.