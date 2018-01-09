Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Slack down? You might get some work done!

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
The Slack app is displayed on a mobile phone in New York. Slack experienced a widespread outage, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Slack said it had “connectivity issues” but gave no further details.
The Slack app is displayed on a mobile phone in New York. Slack experienced a widespread outage, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. Slack said it had “connectivity issues” but gave no further details.

Updated 23 hours ago

NEW YORK — Twitter jokers had a field day Tuesday with a widespread outage suffered by the work-focused messaging service Slack.

Used by cubicle-dwellers and remote workers around the world to chat with co-workers, Slack was briefly out for many users.

Might we have to ... gasp ... speak out loud? Tristan Cooper, an editor at Dorkly.com, tweeted "how am i going to communicate with someone five feet from me without making eye contact."

But the outage may have actually increased productivity. When you don't have 20 coworkers messaging you, you might actually get some work done.

That, or go home.

Barring that, reporter Will Ganss tweeted, "it's time to resurrect AOL Instant Messenger. You can reach fifth grade me at PopularStar5."

Slack said it had "connectivity issues" but gave no further details.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.