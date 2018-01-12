Facebook will show more posts from friends, fewer from brands, media

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Facebook has announced plans to change the way it displays content so that users see more from family and friends, and less from public pages.

"Recently we've gotten feedback from our community that public content — posts from businesses, brands and media — is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other," said owner Mark Zuckerberg in a statement posted — of course — on Facebook.

The site started making changes last year and it will take a few months before the transition is complete, according to the company.

The site's algorithm will be tweaked to prioritize posts that "spark conversations and meaningful discussion," as well as posts from friends and family, in addition to the current method, which promotes posts based on how many reactions, comments and shares they receive.

Posts from public pages, like brands and media groups, will still be shown but less frequently and often lower on the screen.

Public posts that "generate conversation" will appear more often than those that don't, the site said.

The changes come as Facebook faces widespread scrutiny over its practices. The site has been accused of inadvertently promoting fake news stories during the 2016 election.

Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify before Congress next week about the presence of Russian propaganda and extremist content on their sites.

Jacob Tierney