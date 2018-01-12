Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Facebook will show more posts from friends, fewer from brands, media

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
The Facebook logo is displayed on its website.
REUTERS
The Facebook logo is displayed on its website.

Updated 5 minutes ago

Facebook has announced plans to change the way it displays content so that users see more from family and friends, and less from public pages.

"Recently we've gotten feedback from our community that public content — posts from businesses, brands and media — is crowding out the personal moments that lead us to connect more with each other," said owner Mark Zuckerberg in a statement posted — of course — on Facebook.

The site started making changes last year and it will take a few months before the transition is complete, according to the company.

The site's algorithm will be tweaked to prioritize posts that "spark conversations and meaningful discussion," as well as posts from friends and family, in addition to the current method, which promotes posts based on how many reactions, comments and shares they receive.

Posts from public pages, like brands and media groups, will still be shown but less frequently and often lower on the screen.

Public posts that "generate conversation" will appear more often than those that don't, the site said.

The changes come as Facebook faces widespread scrutiny over its practices. The site has been accused of inadvertently promoting fake news stories during the 2016 election.

Facebook, Google and Twitter will testify before Congress next week about the presence of Russian propaganda and extremist content on their sites.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.