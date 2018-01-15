Argo AI self-driving cars return to road a day after crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Argo AI's fleet of self-driving cars was back on the road a day after one was T-boned by a box truck.

The company reviewed video of Wednesday's crash and determined it was clear that the driver of the truck failed to stop for a red light, according to a statement from Ford, which invested $1 billion in Argo last year.

Ford said the car was being tested in self-driving mode but that the safety driver in the car took control just before the crash.

The company grounded its fleet immediately following the crash and returned it to the road Thursday.

According to Pittsburgh police, a box truck ran the light about 10 a.m. at 16th and Progress streets in the city's North Side and T-boned an Argo AI self-driving car with four people inside. Three people were taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The driver of the box truck was cited for running a red light, police said.