Technology

Aptiv, Lyft to continue Vegas self-driving car tests, expand to second city

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
The APTIV vehicle with autonomous technology drives on the strip Friday, December 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John F. Martin for APTIV)
John F. Martin for APTIV
The APTIV vehicle with autonomous technology drives on the strip Friday, December 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by John F. Martin for APTIV)
Safety driver Zach Mussey sits behind the wheel of a self-driving car developed by Aptiv. The cars are giving rides throughout Las Vegas during CES.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Safety driver Zach Mussey sits behind the wheel of a self-driving car developed by Aptiv. The cars are giving rides throughout Las Vegas during CES.
Zach Mussey lets the car do the work during a ride Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at CES in Las Vegas. Mussey is a safety driver for Aptiv, which partnered with Lyft to provide self-driving car rides during the trade show.
Aaron Aupperlee | Tribune-Review
Zach Mussey lets the car do the work during a ride Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 at CES in Las Vegas. Mussey is a safety driver for Aptiv, which partnered with Lyft to provide self-driving car rides during the trade show.

Aptiv left a piece of Pittsburgh in Las Vegas when it tore down its booth last week at the largest electronics show in Las Vegas.

The company, through a partnership with Lyft, will continue testing a fleet of self-driving BMWs in Las Vegas, Aptiv CTO Glen De Vos announced Tuesday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

De Vos also mentioned that Aptiv, formerly Delphi, and Lyft are looking to launch a second pilot program in another city.

No further information on the Las Vegas tests or where the Aptiv/Lyft team will head next were available.

Aptiv and Lyft offered rides in self-driving cars throughout CES last week. The cars featured autonomous vehicle technology developed in Pittsburgh .

The cars gave more than 400 rides during CES to more than 20 destinations on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere in the city. De Vos said that cars were in fully autonomous mode 99 percent of the time. The cars switched to manual driving only when entering private property or when the cars were directed off the pre-mapped route.

The rides received an average rating of 4.997 stars on Lyft's app.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

