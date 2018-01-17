Apple announces plans to build new U.S. campus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apple announced Wednesday it will build a new campus in the United States as part of plans to create more than 20,000 jobs and invest more than $30 billion in the country over the next five years.

The new campus will initially house technical support for customers, the company said in a statement.

The location will be revealed later this year.

The announcement Wednesday came on the heels of Amazon announcing in September it was looking for a home for its second headquarters, which set off a frenzy among city and state leaders across the country to woo the tech giant. Pittsburgh and 237 others submitted proposal to Amazon to win HQ2. Amazon expects to announce the winner later this year.

Apple's announcement of another campus appears much different than Amazon's. Apple did not ask cities to submit bids for the campus or request subsidies or other incentives.

Apple would not say if it had already selected the location of the new campus, only that it would release more information later this year.

Apple opened its $5 billion, spaceship-looking campus in Cupertino, Calif,, in April.

Apple has a substantial presence in the Pittsburgh area. It employs more than 350 people scattered between retail locations, its corporate offices in the Strip District and other roles. The company employs 1,300 people in Pennsylvania. Apple employs 84,000 people in the United States.

On Wednesday, Apple announced it would directly contribute more than $350 billion to the U.S. economy over the next five years, not including about $38 billion in repatriation tax payments or other taxes. Apple said it was the largest U.S. taxpayer.

More than $10 billion of Apple's investment will be in data centers across the country. The company is also increasing the size of its Advanced Manufacturing Fund from $1 billion to $5 billion.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.