Saturday Night Live spoofs Amazon HQ2 search

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh didn't make an appearance in NBC's Saturday Night Live spoof of Amazon's search for a second headquarters.

And the city should breathe a sigh of relief.

Boston, Atlanta, Newark and Miami made pitches to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in the skit. None went particularly well.

During Boston's pitch, actor Casey Affleck suggested that maybe Amazon could put its second headquarters in Los Angeles. Atlanta boasted that its airport is only 20 minutes from its downtown, or two hours with traffic. Miami gave Bezos a Piña Colada and the musician Pitbull.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey kept his pitch to Bezos short.

"By the way, I know we're not getting this at all," Booker said.

Amazon announced last week that Pittsburgh was one of 20 finalists for its second headquarters .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.