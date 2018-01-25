Autodesk moving out of Bakery Square office as Pittsburgh team shrinks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Autodesk's shrinking Pittsburgh team will close its office in Bakery Square, the company said Thursday.

The roughly 40 remaining employees in Pittsburgh will have the option to work remotely or in a co-working space right above its old Bakery Square 2.0 location, said Autodesk spokeswoman Stacy Doyle.

“Autodesk remains committed to conducting business in Pittsburgh as a whole,” Doyle wrote in an email to the Tribune-Review.

Autodesk makes 3D imaging software. The company, based near San Francisco, is in the middle of restructuring. It announced in November that it was laying off 13 percent of its employees, cutting about 1,150 jobs . The company's Pittsburgh office has half the employees it did in November.

Gregg Perelman, founder and CEO of Walnut Capital, which owns Bakery Square, said Autodesk hopes to sublease its original offices. Perelman said there is already interest in the space.

The Autodesk announcement does not affect Walnut's plans for a nine-story office building on the Bakery Square campus that is projected to be under construction by summer. The building would be the last development project on the 20-acre site.

“We're out of room,” Perelman said.

Autodesk's Pittsburgh operation has been behind some of the companies latest products, including its ReCap 360 software, which streams live through a mobile app and is accurate within millimeters.

Autodesk has been in the Pittsburgh area since 2008 when it opened an office at RIDC Park in O'Hara. In 2012, Autodesk acquired Allpoint Systems, a Pittsburgh software company started by Aaron Morris, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute. Autodesk moved into its office at Bakery Square 2.0 in 2016.

