Technology

Elon Musk says his flamethrowers are good for roasting nuts, fighting zombies

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 12:24 p.m.
Elon Musk via Instagram
The flamethrower on sale from Elon Musk's The Boring Company. (Photo from The Boring Company)
The flamethrower on sale from Elon Musk's The Boring Company. (Photo from The Boring Company)
Demonstrating the flamethrower in this screenshot from an Instagram post by Elon Musk.
Demonstrating the flamethrower in this screenshot from an Instagram post by Elon Musk.

Updated 7 hours ago

Thousands of people have spent millions of dollars to buy a flamethrower promised by the often eyebrow-raising business man Elon Musk.

Musk, whose companies include Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, an excavating company that digs tunnels for hyperloop and other transit ideas, tweeted he had sold 7,000 flamethrowers as of Sunday. At that rate, it won't be long until he hits the 10,000 mark.

Only 20,000 flamethrowers baring The Boring Company logo are available.

Musk promised to sell flamethrowers if he sold 50,000 hats with The Boring Company logo on this. It appears he's kept his word.

The flamethrowers are good for roasting nuts, livening up a party and fighting off hordes of zombies, Musk wrote in social media posts throughout the weekend.

At $500, they appear to be a steal. Flamethrowers made by XMatter in Cleveland sell for $1,600 to nearly $1,900 online. They also appear to shoot much more flame.

"Seventy percent of our market is farmers using flamethrowers agriculturally," XMatter co-founder Quinn Whitehead, told the Washington Post in a 2015 interview . "The rest are fire departments, pyrotechnicians, movie special-effects companies and a lot of people in the forestry industry who are preventing wildfires" by clearing out dry brush via controlled burns."

The Post noted that a flamethrower can be purchased with no background checks, no permits and no regulations in 48 states. Flamethrowers are banned in Maryland and require a permit in California, according to the Post. Musk said his model is "A-OK" with the feds.

Quartz noted that Musk's flamethrowers are probably just overpriced roofing torches with cool stickers and a plastic case .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

