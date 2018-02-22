VA system in Pittsburgh uses tech to upgrade medicine model

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Given its traditionally large segment of elderly patients, the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System has developed innovative programs for senior care.

One example is “Telehealth,” which, via digital technology, connects veterans in their homes with VA facilities' physicians, practitioners, psychiatrists and other health care experts.

Three years ago, the VA started its Dementia Telehealth Clinic. It now has 300 patients from rural areas who have multidisciplinary teams of doctors, including a geriatrician, psychiatrist, social workers and pharmacists, according to Dr. Steven Graham, director of the VA's Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center.

“In the classical model of medicine, you see various specialists, but in elderly people you no longer have just one problem, you have multiple issues affecting your quality of life,” he said.

Compounding the complexity would be if an 80-year-old has a long drive to the Pittsburgh hospital.

Outpatient services are expected to expand with home-bound veterans; the VA will send a doctor and a nurse to the patient's home, Graham said.

“We're just exploring having WiFi-enabled tablets for the dementia patients so we can have virtual visits at home.”

The VA has a plethora of programs with the common thread of a team of medical experts treating a single patient, and that will continue, VA officials said.

The elderly's place of treatment, care and lifestyle are changing because of the integrated approach to treatment.

That expanded level of care will continue to expand the prospects for independent living, they say.

“Historically, the process has been linear — from the home to the personal care home to the nursing home,” said Nick Haller, associate chief nurse for the VA's Community Living Center.

“Now, since we're seeing more of a collaboration (of medical professionals), somebody may come in for a couple of weeks for rehabilitation and then go back into the community.”

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.