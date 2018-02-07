Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Snapchat users angry, confused over new update

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
This Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, photo shows the Snapchat app.
Associated Press
Updated 9 hours ago

I woke up this morning and, as usual, began checking my social media.

Everything was fine until I opened Snapchat and was immediately confused.

What is this? Where is everyone's story? Why does it look like my messages are merged with stories? HOW DOES THIS WORK?

Turns out many accounts, including mine, were automatically updated overnight leading to chaos Wednesday morning.

Twitter was flooded with disgruntled Snapchat users who felt the same confusion about how to use the new version.

The new version jumbles everything together into one—combining people you follow with promoted accounts—and users are not happy about it.

If you still want to use the app, The Independent has done a pretty great step-by-step post on how to navigate the new interface.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.

