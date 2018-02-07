Snapchat users angry, confused over new update

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

I woke up this morning and, as usual, began checking my social media.

Everything was fine until I opened Snapchat and was immediately confused.

What is this? Where is everyone's story? Why does it look like my messages are merged with stories? HOW DOES THIS WORK?

Turns out many accounts, including mine, were automatically updated overnight leading to chaos Wednesday morning.

Twitter was flooded with disgruntled Snapchat users who felt the same confusion about how to use the new version.

@Snapchat #snapchatupdate what have you done this is so horrible and actually more confusing than the old one. Why did you have to update something in which was fine before. Not happy — Emma-Rose (@EmmaDowdell) February 7, 2018

Keep up the great work @Snapchat team, I wanted the app to be more confusing to use #snapchatupdate pic.twitter.com/ue5JAfuG3i — Kyle C (@ver_tis) February 7, 2018

whatever you do just DON'T UPDATE YOUR SNAPCHAT!!! I REPEAT DO NOT UPDATE YOUR S N A P C H A T! #snapchat #snapchatupdate pic.twitter.com/YkTVyTwse5 — Vanya Alshekh (@vanyaalshekh) February 7, 2018

@snapchatsupport The new update sucks. This is the end of snapchat. Mark my words #snapchatupdate — Almisfer, Abdulla S (@almisferas) February 7, 2018

The new version jumbles everything together into one—combining people you follow with promoted accounts—and users are not happy about it.

Really not digging the new update! I can't really see clearly where the people I keep up with are. It's all mixed with promoted accounts I don't follow ♀️ #snapchatupdate @Snap @Snapchat @snapchatsupport — Captain Scarlette (@Char_Raisa) February 7, 2018

Dear @Snapchat @snapchatsupport the new update sucks. Now I can't even see the stories I'm subscribed to without digging through 50 million sponsored stories/ads. Who knows what I'm missing now. #fixit #snapchatupdate — C.A. (@CAM_thewriter) February 7, 2018

If you still want to use the app, The Independent has done a pretty great step-by-step post on how to navigate the new interface.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.