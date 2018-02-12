Amazon laying off hundreds of workers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As Amazon searches for the site of its second home, the company is doing a bit of house cleaning.

Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees, according to reporting by the Seattle Times .

The layoffs will come in Amazon's consumer retail business, the Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, Several hundred people will lose their jobs at Amazon's Seattle headquarters and hundreds more will be laid off elsewhere.

CNBC reported layoffs in the “low hundreds” as Amazon shifts focus to businesses that are growing. The layoffs come after a rumored hiring freeze put in place at the end of 2017.

Amazon did not immediately respond to questions about whether the layoffs will affect anyone in Pittsburgh or Pennsylvania.

Amazon confirmed the layoffs in a statement to GeekWire .

“As part of our annual planning process, we are making headcount adjustments across the company — small reductions in a couple of places and aggressive hiring in many others,” the company said in the statement. “For affected employees, we work to find roles in the areas where we are hiring.”

GeekWire reported about 500 people are losing their jobs and those affected were offered other positions in the company.

Amazon employs 566,000 worldwide and hired 24,100 people in the fourth quarter of 2017, GeekWire reported.

Pittsburgh and Philadelphia are both finalists for Amazon's HQ2, the company's second headquarters. Amazon has said HQ2 could bring 50,000 jobs wherever the company decides to locate it.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.