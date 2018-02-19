Ouch! Apple employees smack into glass walls, doors at new spaceship campus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Apple's new headquarters in Silicon Valley may look like a spaceship from the future, but the futuristic building's glass walls and doors are presenting an old problem.

It really hurts to run into them.

At least two people have banged into glass inside Apple Park, cut themselves and needed emergency medical care, according to documents obtained by MarketWatch.

Apple employees started moving into the building at the beginning of this year. It didn't take long for folks to start banging into walls and doors.

Just heard that the first day Apple Park opened, seven people injured themselves by walking straight into the glass doors. And that's just the people who reported it...as they felt physically hurt... — Kenn Durrence (@lockedgrooves) January 20, 2018

MarketWatch asked Apple for comment and has not heard back.

The Verge reported that Apple employees were too glued to their iPhones to notice the glass, and some have started sticking Post-its to the glass to mark walls and doors.

While this might sound funny, Apple could be in trouble. California law requires employees to be protected against walking through glass by barriers or markings. Post-it notes probably won't fly with state regulators.