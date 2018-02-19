Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Technology

Ouch! Apple employees smack into glass walls, doors at new spaceship campus

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 12:33 p.m.
People inside and outside a glass wall at Apple Park. (Photo by Jeremy Kaplan for Digital Trends)
Apple CEO Tim Cook, discusses the new Apple campus at an event to announce new products at Apple headquarters Monday, March 21, 2016, in Cupertino, Calif. The tech giant said it will build a second campus, the location of which will be revealed later in 2018. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)
Apple's new headquarters in Silicon Valley may look like a spaceship from the future, but the futuristic building's glass walls and doors are presenting an old problem.

It really hurts to run into them.

At least two people have banged into glass inside Apple Park, cut themselves and needed emergency medical care, according to documents obtained by MarketWatch.

Apple employees started moving into the building at the beginning of this year. It didn't take long for folks to start banging into walls and doors.

MarketWatch asked Apple for comment and has not heard back.

The Verge reported that Apple employees were too glued to their iPhones to notice the glass, and some have started sticking Post-its to the glass to mark walls and doors.

While this might sound funny, Apple could be in trouble. California law requires employees to be protected against walking through glass by barriers or markings. Post-it notes probably won't fly with state regulators.

