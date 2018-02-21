Google is giving these 4 Pittsburgh nonprofits $50,000

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh nonprofits that won Google.org's inaugural Impact Challenge Pittsburgh competition are helping immigrants and minorities start businesses, improving the environment, supporting women tech entrepreneurs and providing culinary training to people struggling to overcome homelessness.

The four winners, announced Wednesday, are Idea Foundry, Pittsburgh Conservation Corps, Prototype PGH and Pittsburgh Community Kitchen.

Google will give each organization $50,000.

The public can vote for their favorite cause. The top vote-getter will receive an additional $50,000.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the challenge in October when he spoke at his company's offices in Bakery Square to rollout the Grow with Google campaign to help Americans get the skills needed to get a job or start or grow a business. Pichai invited Pittsburgh-area nonprofits to submit proposals with creative and innovative ways to spark economic opportunity.

More than 90 applications were received.

Idea Foundry will use Google's money to help establish up to 10 businesses led by immigrants or minorities. Each business has the goal of creating five new jobs within five years.

The Pittsburgh Conservation Corps will use the $50,000 to help more than 150 people previously on public assistance earn more than $10 million in combined income and perform nearly 110,000 hours of restoration work.

Pittsburgh Community Kitchen will use the grant to provide culinary training and employment to 100 people who are coming out of jail or prison or struggling with mental illness, addiction or homelessness.

Prototype PGH will use the money to enroll 1,000 women in 100 workshops with the goal of increasing their salaries by at least $1,000 and helping to start at least five women-owned startups.

Voting for the extra $50,000 starts Feb. 28 and runs through March 14. People can vote here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.