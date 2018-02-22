Amazon HQ2 on officials' minds as company expands Pittsburgh tech hub

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The competition for Amazon's second headquarters loomed over a gathering of federal, state, county and city leaders Thursday as they met to celebrate the company expanding its tech hub in Pittsburgh.

Amazon announced this week that it plans to grow its engineering center in Pittsburgh's SouthSide Works, adding 125 jobs and 22,000 square feet of office space.

“Many of us are hopeful that the relationship between Pittsburgh and Amazon will continue to grow,” U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Forest Hills, said at a press event at Amazon's office. “Wink. Wink.”

When Doyle's cellphone rang in the middle of the presentation, he pretended Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was on the other end of the line, a routine that drew laughs from the audience and at least one eye roll.

Pennsylvania Secretary Dennis Davin, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto all echoed the Doyle's nod toward HQ2.

“This could be the start of something,” Fitzgerald said.

Davin reminded the audience that Pennsylvania sits in a geographically prime location with access to several major population centers and claimed the state has a good tax structure, noting the recent repeal of the capital stock and franchise tax.

Peduto, speaking to people skeptical that Pittsburgh could handle the population growth expected with Amazon's second headquarters, said Pittsburgh was once a city of 700,000 people and needs more than 100,000 people to come to the city over the next 15 years.

“You think we have potholes today,” Peduto joked. “We won't be able to maintain the infrastructure that we have.”

Pittsburgh is one of 20 finalists for Amazon HQ2, a second headquarters that could bring up to 50,000 new jobs and $5 billion in investment. The state, county and city has not revealed details about what it included in its bid to Amazon.

Amazon's addition of 125 jobs to its Pittsburgh tech hub will more than double the number of employees in the office, said Bill Kaper, general manager at the office. Kaper said the office has had steady, organic growth since it opened about a year ago with around 50 employees. A handful of Amazon employees were already at work in the city before the SouthSide Works office opened.

Kaper said the office has been able to hire many people from the Pittsburgh area. He's been able to recruit a few boomerangs — people who grew up in Pittsburgh, left and have come back — like himself back to leave Seattle and work in Pittsburgh.

Kaper hopes to have the expanded office open this summer.

Black paper covered the unfinished parts of the expanding office. The rest of the office features low cubicles and open desk space. Some employees sit on yoga-ball chairs. There is a kitchen with a few tables, two break rooms, one with a ping-pong table, hammock, exercise equipment and a video game console hooked up to a television.

There are at least two posters of cats with lasers, a wall covered with postcards from all the different countries the staff has visited and a white board filled with “hello” in the nearly two dozen languages the staff speaks. For private conversations, there are two futuristic looking phone booths tucked into corners.

Amazon's Pittsburgh team works on translating shopping content and entertainment into multiple languages and integrating Alexa into cars.

The office also continued its tradition of donating to Community Human Services, a nonprofit providing support to Allegheny County families in need. Amazon donated $10,000 to the organization, enough money to stock the food pantry for a month with 25,000 pounds of food, said Jon Hoffmann, chief operating officer. Amazon donated $10,000 when it opened the office in January 2017 and employees have volunteered at the organization throughout the year.

“We couldn't do the things we do without their support,” Hoffmann said of Amazon.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.