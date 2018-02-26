PwC's new innovation center at Carnegie Mellon to improve 'society's bottom line'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Walk around PwC's new innovation center at Carnegie Mellon University and you may bump into a researcher working on artificial intelligence to combat sex trafficking or one using the same technology to comb through the hundreds of pages of a commercial property lease.

And if you bump into Eduard Hovy, you'll meet a man doing both.

Hovy is a research professor at CMU's School of Computer Science and a principal investigator at the university's new PwC Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center. Hovy has worked for nearly a decade on using data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to help spot and stop human trafficking. He uses that same technology to help businesses extract the important information from complicated documents like commercial leases.

Hovy's projects — stopping human trafficking and cutting down on the amount of time employees spend paging through lease documents — illustrates the dual mission of PwC's presence at CMU.

Some projects have a direct tie in with PwC's core business as a financial auditor. Others tap into the firm's overarching mission and purpose: building trust in society and solving important problems.

"There will be projects that we will do that will not have a return on the bottom line," said Mike Baccala, U.S. assurance innovation leader at PwC. "But (the projects will have) a return on society's bottom line.

"I think businesses, as we look ahead, need to take on some of these problems."

PwC opened its Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center inside CMU's Heinz College a little more than a year ago. An $11 million investment from PwC — the financial firm formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers — started the center, and the firm could pour $31 million over the next five years to keep it open. Neelam Sharma, director of Advanced Risk and Compliance Analytics Services at PwC, said the firm is already considering extending the center's tenure at the university.

"They have the research and the expertise," said Sharma, who often spends several days a week at the center. "We have the real-world data."

Neelam Sharma, director of Advanced Risk and Compliance Analytics Services at PwC, often spends several days a week at the Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)

PwC's new center is easy to miss. It's on the fourth floor of a Brutalist-style building lining Forbes Avenue that looks more like it belongs in Soviet Russia than on the campus of a cutting-edge university. The name is a mouthful: Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center.

The professors and students working inside are cracking real-world problems from the world of auditing and accounting to safer neighborhoods and cities to the Internet of Things.

"There's so much computing power here," Hovy said, adding that PwC gives him access to more faster computers, varied experts and data than he's ever had. "Here, you just open up the spigot and out pours the data."

The center kicked off 15 projects during its first year, teaming up CMU professors and students with PwC employees on problems faced by the firm's customers. The projects fall into four categories: cyber security, data analytics, artificial intelligence and safe cities. The areas of research under that umbrella are nearly limitless.

The center's work on artificial intelligence and leases has already cut down the time needed to review those documents and extract the important data by 60 to 70 percent, Baccala said.

Researchers at the center are looking at ways to use voice analytics to tell when financial analysts or company officials are being deceptive or engaging in illegal behavior such as insider trading.

Police are working with researchers to better mine social media for posts that may indicate a mass shooting or other crime is about to take place.

On human trafficking, Hovy is pulling in data from hotels, airlines, rental car companies, online classified ads and financial institutions to track criminals as they move around the country. Hovy said this data can expose a human trafficker and help convict him or her.

"The little signals are hidden," Hovy said. "Because nobody is out there saying, 'Hey, I'm a criminal.'"

Eduard Hovy, a professor in computer science at Carnegie Mellon University, is a researcher at PwC's Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)

Giovanni Burresi is a post-doctorate student at CMU who said he spends most of his time working inside the center. Burresi is working on a project that explores how the Internet of Things and sensors embedded around offices can help employees lead healthier lives. He's taped sensors on cups throughout the office to monitor how much water people drink and put other sensors throughout the center to track how much people move around and do other activities.

"You just sit down and you never stand up," Burresi said of people's activity habits while working.

Giovanni Burresi, a postdoc at Carnegie Mellon University, works on Internet of Things technology at PwC's Risk and Regulatory Services Innovation Center. (Photo by Aaron Aupperlee)

All the data Burresi's sensors collect could be used by companies to offer incentives to employees for healthy behavior. It also gives the center a chance to work on privacy and security concerns surrounding data collected by connected devices, said Sharma.

Alka Patel, the deputy director at the center, said PwC will come to the center with a problem one of its clients faces and the center will search for CMU faculty and students to work on it. Patel said that while academia has a reputation for moving slow, the center has moved at the speed of business.

"It's been quite an amazing ride," Patel said.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.