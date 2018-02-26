Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

$15M donation establishes CMU's Block Center for Technology and Society

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Interim President Farnam Jahanian, Suzanne Kelley, Keith Block and Dean Ramayya Krishnan during Carnegie Mellon's 50th Anniversary event in San Francisco on Feb. 21. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University)
Interim President Farnam Jahanian, Suzanne Kelley, Keith Block and Dean Ramayya Krishnan during Carnegie Mellon's 50th Anniversary event in San Francisco on Feb. 21. (Photo from Carnegie Mellon University)

Updated 15 hours ago

A Carnegie Mellon University alum and his wife donated $15 million to the school to start a research center focused on examining the impact technology has on society.

The gift from Keith Block, president and chief operating officer of Salesforce, and Suzanne Kelley, a vice president at Oracle, will establish the Block Center for Technology and Society, CMU announced.

“Innovation delivers powerful advancements that will have a profound impact on everyone,” Block said in a statement. “CMU sits at the intersection of technology and policy — uniquely positioned to bring together the public and private sectors to make the world a better place.”

The Block Center will start with a look at the future of work, a hot question as concerns abound that artificial intelligence, robotics and automation will take people's jobs and leave many unemployed. The center will build on work in this area already in progress throughout the university. Researchers at the center will look for ways to make sure the benefits of technology are accessible to everyone.

“Foreseeing and addressing the challenges posed by the rapidly increasing role of technology in our lives is a critical focus of our work here at Carnegie Mellon,” interim university President Farnam Jahanian said in a statement. “We are thrilled that Keith and Suzanne have included CMU in their extraordinary generosity, supporting outstanding work on some of society's greatest challenges.”

The center will be in CMU's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy.

Block is a member of the CMU Board of Trustees and the Heinz College Dean's Advisory Board. He graduated from CMU in 1984 with a master's degree in management and policy analysis and a bachelor's degree in information systems.

CMU announced the donation and center last week at an alumni event in San Francisco.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me