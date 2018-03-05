Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Technology

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to speak in Pittsburgh

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, March 5, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Twitter Inc. named interim CEO Jack Dorsey as its permanent chief executive on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, and said he would remain at the helm of fast-growing mobile payments company Square.
REUTERS
Twitter Inc. named interim CEO Jack Dorsey as its permanent chief executive on Monday, Oct. 5, 2015, and said he would remain at the helm of fast-growing mobile payments company Square.
This file photograph taken on December 28, 2016, shows logos of US online news and social networking service Twitter in Vertou, western France. Internet giants were expected to tell Congress this week that Russian-backed content aimed at manipulating US politics during last year's election was more extensive than first thought. Facebook, Google and Twitter were slated to share what they have learned so far from digging into possible connections between Russian entities and posts, ads, and even videos shared on YouTube.
AFP/Getty Images
This file photograph taken on December 28, 2016, shows logos of US online news and social networking service Twitter in Vertou, western France. Internet giants were expected to tell Congress this week that Russian-backed content aimed at manipulating US politics during last year's election was more extensive than first thought. Facebook, Google and Twitter were slated to share what they have learned so far from digging into possible connections between Russian entities and posts, ads, and even videos shared on YouTube.
Castleberry-Singleton
Submitted
Castleberry-Singleton

Updated 47 minutes ago

Twitter's CEO and the company's head of inclusion and diversity will speak in Pittsburgh later this month.

The Pittsburgh Technology Council is bringing Jack Dorsey and Candi Castleberry-Singleton, a former UPMC executive, to town to talk about about Twitter, its influence and the company's efforts to promote diversity, inclusion and civil, public discussion.

Black Tech Nation and Vibrant Pittsburgh are working with the tech council on the event.

The discussion is on March 23 at the Omni William Penn Hotel and is open to Pittsburgh Technology Council members and people invited by Black Tech Nation and Vibrant Pittsburgh.

Nearly 100 members registered for the chat within the first hours of the tech council announcing it.

"Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, will offer perspective on how Twitter informs and serves the public conversation, how users influence the platform, and how Twitter's commitment to 'Me. We. Us. The World. #GrowTogether' strategy will help create a more inclusive company and community on the platform," the tech council wrote on its website .

Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter and CEO since 2015, recently tweeted a plea to make the social network a nicer place and accepted responsibility for the spread of misinformation and harassment, Bloomberg reported .

"We have witnessed abuse, harassment, troll armies, manipulation through bots and human-coordination, misinformation campaigns, and increasingly divisive echo chambers," Dorsey tweeted. "We aren't proud of how people have taken advantage of our service, or our inability to address it fast enough."

Castleberry-Singleton started at Twitter last year as the company's vice president of inclusion and diversity. UPMC hired Castleberry-Singleton in 2008 as its first chief inclusion and diversity officer. She ushered in the health system's Dignity and Respect campaign and left UPMC in 2015 to take the campaign to other corporations.

The discussion with Dorsey and Castleberry-Singleton is free to Pittsburgh Technology Council members. More information is available here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me