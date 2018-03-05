Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to speak in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twitter's CEO and the company's head of inclusion and diversity will speak in Pittsburgh later this month.

The Pittsburgh Technology Council is bringing Jack Dorsey and Candi Castleberry-Singleton, a former UPMC executive, to town to talk about about Twitter, its influence and the company's efforts to promote diversity, inclusion and civil, public discussion.

Black Tech Nation and Vibrant Pittsburgh are working with the tech council on the event.

The discussion is on March 23 at the Omni William Penn Hotel and is open to Pittsburgh Technology Council members and people invited by Black Tech Nation and Vibrant Pittsburgh.

Nearly 100 members registered for the chat within the first hours of the tech council announcing it.

"Twitter is what's happening in the world and what people are talking about right now. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, will offer perspective on how Twitter informs and serves the public conversation, how users influence the platform, and how Twitter's commitment to 'Me. We. Us. The World. #GrowTogether' strategy will help create a more inclusive company and community on the platform," the tech council wrote on its website .

#InclusionIsHappening I stand with women today and every day. Join me as I say #HereWeAre https://t.co/vfJTpp8RkH — CandiCastleberry (@Candi) March 5, 2018

Dorsey, a co-founder of Twitter and CEO since 2015, recently tweeted a plea to make the social network a nicer place and accepted responsibility for the spread of misinformation and harassment, Bloomberg reported .

We're committing Twitter to help increase the collective health, openness, and civility of public conversation, and to hold ourselves publicly accountable towards progress. — jack (@jack) March 1, 2018

"We have witnessed abuse, harassment, troll armies, manipulation through bots and human-coordination, misinformation campaigns, and increasingly divisive echo chambers," Dorsey tweeted. "We aren't proud of how people have taken advantage of our service, or our inability to address it fast enough."

Castleberry-Singleton started at Twitter last year as the company's vice president of inclusion and diversity. UPMC hired Castleberry-Singleton in 2008 as its first chief inclusion and diversity officer. She ushered in the health system's Dignity and Respect campaign and left UPMC in 2015 to take the campaign to other corporations.

The discussion with Dorsey and Castleberry-Singleton is free to Pittsburgh Technology Council members. More information is available here .

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.