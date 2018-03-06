Amazon tours Washington-area HQ2 sites; no word on Pittsburgh visit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Amazon has started touring sites proposed for the company's second headquarters.

The Seattle-based online retailer-turned-tech giant checked out sites pitched by three of the top 20 contenders for the second headquarters, dubbed HQ2, in visits last week to Washington, Maryland's Montgomery County and Northern Virginia, according to The Washington Post .

Amazon officials had dinner with D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and breakfast with Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. Northam told The Washington Post that he and his staff had “some really good discussions with Amazon” and the company toured four sites in northern Virginia.

Pittsburgh is one of the finalists vying for Amazon's second headquarters. Landing Amazon's HQ2 could mean 50,000 new jobs and $5 billion in investment.

So has Amazon visited Pittsburgh? We don't know. Local officials have been secretive about the city's HQ2 bid since the process began.

Amie Downs, a spokeswoman for Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, said the team working with Amazon would not be sharing information regarding any interaction it has with the company. The team has said it expects a visit from Amazon but has not made public any further details. Amazon said in a statement that it was excited to visit each of the top 20 contenders.

Fitzgerald, speaking last week at Carnegie Mellon University, did not let on whether Amazon was coming to town.

“I'm very excited and optimistic about where we're going. I'm excited about the Amazon stuff,” Fitzgerald said. “Is there anybody in the press here who's going to get any of those secrets out?”

Digital managing editor Jeremy Boren contributed to this report. Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at aaupperlee@tribweb.com, 412-336-8448 or via Twitter @tinynotebook.